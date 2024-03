Letter to Editor

Long live Hellas! I wish to thank and congratulate The National Herald for its extensive Greek Independence coverage – and I am sure I am not alone. I don’t know if officials in Greece understand and appreciate how muc effort and sacrifice maintaining Hellenism in America entails. They must be aware that they do not send any subsidies – but maybe they are not. At any rate, the teachers, parents, and especially our dear young students are the latter day 1821 heroes, because, as with Cyprus dark anniversary this year, ‘Never forget!’ must be an action, not a mere declaration or slogan.

Thomas Papadopoulos

Brooklyn, NY