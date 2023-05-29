x

May 29, 2023

Thalassa Benefit for Fordham’s Orthodox Christian Studies Center, May 31

May 29, 2023
By The National Herald
Thalassa Benefit Fordham
The Thalassa Benefit for the Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University takes place May 31. Photo by Natalie Kulukundis

NEW YORK – The Thalassa Benefit for the Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University takes place Wednesday, May 31, 7 PM, at Thalassa Restaurant, 179 Franklin Street in New York City with cocktail reception, silent auction, and awards presentation.

The event celebrates two undergraduate Orthodox Christian Studies scholars and the Center’s noble mission to facilitate, finance, and publish scholarship on the history, thought, and culture of the Orthodox Christian world.

Enjoy wine, cocktails, and a tasting menu from Thalassa’s offerings of Greek and Mediterranean dishes, and a special thank you gift bag.

Tickets also include access to the silent auction. Bid on exciting items including a pair of Ukrainian icons created on used ammunition boxes.

General Tickets: $150

Young Member Ticket for those 40 and under: $75

For questions, email: [email protected] or phone: 212-636-6574.

Learn more about the Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University at fordham.edu/orthodoxy.

