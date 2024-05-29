x

SPORTS

Texans, Receiver Nico Collins Agree on 3-Year Extension with $52 Million Guaranteed

May 28, 2024
By Associated Press
collins
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. The Houston Texans agreed with wide receiver Nico Collins to a three-year extension worth up to $75 million with $52 million guaranteed on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON  — The Houston Texans agreed with wide receiver Nico Collins on a three-year extension worth up to $75 million with $52 million guaranteed on Tuesday.

The Athletic first reported the deal. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the terms negotiated by himself, Ryan Matha and Jason Rosenhaus to The Associated Press after sharing a social media post detailing the specifics of Collins’ extension.

The Houston Texans shared a photo of Collins on social media Tuesday afternoon but had no comment.

The 89th pick overall in 2021 out of Michigan is coming off his best season after the Texans drafted C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick overall out of Ohio State. With the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Collins had a career-best season with 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

That was better than his first two NFL seasons combined. Collins had 11 receptions for 164 yards and a TD in two playoff games for the AFC South champs.

This extension follows Houston’s trades for veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon.

