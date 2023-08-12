Testimonies of People Arrested for Lethal Soccer Fans Clashes in Greece Continued on Sat.

Society

Soccer fans covering their faces, most of them from Croatia, are escorted by police at the Evelpidon courts complex, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Testimonies of people arrested for Monday’s lethal clashes between rival football fans continued at the Evelpidon courts complex for a second day on Saturday.

A group of 40 defendants, mostly Croatian nationals, began their testimonies before prosecutors in the morning, after the first group of 30 people were all jailed pending trial at the start of the process on Friday. Testimonies of more defendants will continue on Sunday.

A total of 105 people have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in clashes that took place in Athens late night Monday in Nea Philadelphia between AEK club fans and Dinamo Zagreb fans, which led to the murder of 29-year-old Greek AEK fan Michalis Katsouris.

Meanwhile in the courts, Katsouris’ brother, accompanied by two lawyers, on Saturday submitted a request for carrying out specific investigations to help catch his brother’s killer.

These include making available to investigators all video footage of these individuals and their vehicles from cameras at Greece’s border entry stations, as well as from the toll stations they passed through until their arrival in Athens; availability of video material from four key train stations, the suburban railway and ISAP stations of Corinth, Doukissis Plakentias, Perissos, Eirini and Pefkakia; retrieval of all data (messages, photos, incoming and outgoing calls and video footage) from the electronic devices seized from those arrested; the availability of all internal communications at Hellenic Police regarding the incidents; investigation into whether accommodations in Greece had been rented and by whom to welcome the football fans from Croatia to Athens.