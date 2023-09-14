Tested4you App Comes to Greece, Quick Vids for Consumers Reviews

Society

ATHENS – Tested4you, a phone app that lets viewers check 10-30 second videos from users providing opinions of products and places and offering advice will begin operation in Greece during what looks to be a record tourism year.

There are online review sites such as TripAdvisor but the app turns words into short videos similar to 15-second TikTok shots that typically are used for users to show off in dancing and lip-synching.

Tested4you said it allows users to share authentic, unfiltered videos based on their personal experiences while experiencing them, allowing for interaction and communication in the digital era of social media and short attention spans.

The company’s co-founder is Alex Mazerolles, who began his career with senior positions at Lasminute.com, Yahoo!, Travelzoo, Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs and FTI Group.

The videos on the app are aimed at letting users give quick burst opinions about hotels, restaurants, bars, attractions and other places that could bring a deluge of presentations in Greece, especially places like Instagrammable islands such as Santorini, and Mykonos, known for overcrowding and price gouging.