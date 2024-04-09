x

April 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Tesla Settles Lawsuit over Man’s Death in a Crash Involving its Semi-Autonomous Driving Software

April 8, 2024
By Associated Press
TESLA
The logo for a Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021. Tesla has settled a lawsuit Monday, April 8, 2024, brought by the family of a Silicon Valley engineer who died in a crash while relying on the company’s semi-autonomous driving software. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Tesla has settled a lawsuit brought by the family of a Silicon Valley engineer who died in a crash while relying on the company’s semi-autonomous driving software.

The amount Tesla paid to settle the case was not disclosed in court documents filed Monday, just a day before the trial stemming from the 2018 crash on a San Francisco Bay Area highway was scheduled to begin. In a court filing requesting to keep the sum private, Tesla said it agreed to settle the case in order to “end years of litigation.”

The family of Walter Huang filed a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 seeking to hold Tesla — and, by extension, its CEO Elon Musk — liable for repeatedly exaggerating the capabilities of Tesla’s self-driving car technology. They claimed the technology, dubbed Autopilot, was promoted in egregious ways that caused vehicle owners to believe they didn’t have to remain vigilant while they were behind the wheel.

Evidence indicated that Huang was playing a video game on his iPhone when he crashed into a concrete highway barrier on March 23, 2018.

After dropping his son off at preschool, Huang activated the Autopilot feature on his Model X for his commute to his job at Apple. But less than 20 minutes later, Autopilot veered the vehicle out of its lane and began to accelerate before barreling into a barrier located at a perilous intersection on a busy highway in Mountain View, California. The Model X was still traveling at more than 70 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour).

Huang, 38, died at the gruesome scene, leaving behind his wife and two children, now 12 and 9 years old.

The case was just one of about a dozen scattered across the U.S. raising questions about whether Musk’s boasts about the effectiveness of Tesla’s autonomous technology fosters a misguided faith the technology, The company also has an optional feature it calls Full Self Driving. The U.S. Justice Department also opened an inquiry last year into how Tesla and Musk promote its autonomous technology, according to regulatory filings that didn’t provide many details about the nature of the probe.

Tesla, which is based in Austin, Texas, prevailed last year in a Southern California trial focused on whether misperceptions about Tesla’s Autopilot feature contributed to a driver in a 2019 crash involving one of the company’s cars.

RELATED

Politics
New York Appeals Judge Rejects Donald Trump’s Request to Delay his April 15 Hush Money Trial

NEW YORK  — A New York appeals court judge on Monday rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he mounts a last-minute fight to move the case out of Manhattan, foiling the former president’s latest attempt to put off the historic trial.

Politics
Maryland Governor and Members of Congress to Meet to Discuss Support for Rebuilding Collapsed Bridge
Politics
Trump’s Campaign Said It Raised $50.5 Million at a High-Dollar Florida Fundraiser

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mayor of Elliniko-Argyroupoli Marches in Philadelphia Parade (Vid)

PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora’s new voting rights.

NEW YORK  — A New York appeals court judge on Monday rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he mounts a last-minute fight to move the case out of Manhattan, foiling the former president’s latest attempt to put off the historic trial.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.

QUITO, Ecuador — While world leaders have expressed shock and bewilderment over Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa’s decision to raid Mexico’s embassy last Friday, the extraordinarily unusual move — and Noboa's relative silence about it — is unlikely to hurt him with his constituents.

MONACO (AP) — Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters after Laslo Djere of Serbia retired with an injury during the second set on Monday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.