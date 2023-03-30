Terrorists Planned Slaughter at Jewish Sites, Malls, Squares in Athens

Society

ATHENS – The arrest of two Pakistanis believed directed by a handler in Iran to carry out a terrorist attack in Athens at Jewish sites revealed a plan to use automatic weapons for mass casualties and destabilize Greece ahead of May 21 elections.

“Their aim was not only the loss of innocent civilians but also undermining the security feeling in our country,” Greek police said after, with the help of Israel’s Mossad intelligence, busted an Islamist network.

The attacks were aimed at a Chabad house in downtown Athens, a place that disseminates information about Judaism and hosts classes, lectures, and workshops on Jewish topics, religious services and Shabbat meal.

The other target, Gostijo, is a kosher restaurant in the Greek capital and the

Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) in a piece written by Ioannis Kotoulas, a Senior Fellow for the Investigative Project on Terrorism showed the plot was chilling.

https://www.jns.org/opinion/irans-plot-to-kill-jews-in-greece/

The handler urged the two terrorists to recruit more members in order to commit additional attacks in squares, malls and soccer stadiums. “Let’s kill two, three, as many as we can,” he wrote to his co-conspirators, according to Greek media reports citing intelligence sources. Additional attacks would follow, according to the information available, including assassinations.

The attack was considered imminent and the terrorists in custody reportedly scouted out the restaurant, taking photographs of the neighborhood to plan for maximum casualties as well as their own escape.

The plotters considered using poisonous gas or a car bomb, police said, but decided to use later settled on using automatic weapons bought on the black market and kill everyone in the restaurant in a massacre, the report said.

It added that the Pakistanis contacted the Greek underworld that police haven’t been able to contain to get Kalashnikov rifles in a slaughter that had the potential to include Greeks, tourists, police and others in the way.

The two terrorists, in Greece as temporary workers, and their handler weren’t identified but are all Shia Pakistanis and the man in Iran is reportedly wanted for previous murders.

Police saaid the handler contacted and recruited the two prospective terrorists, aged 27 and 29. He promised the two, who had been in Greece for five years, 15,000 euros ($16,278) for each person killed.

All three individuals are from Sargodha, a town in the Punjab region of Pakistan and were described by Greek intelligence and police as “hard individuals with no moral qualms and respect of human life, and embedded with religious fanaticism,” the site said.

The news comes just as Greece has opened to tourists in hopes of a record year after nearly 31 million foreign visitors arrived in 2022, filling squares and sites that could have been terrorist targets this year.