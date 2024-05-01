x

May 1, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

SPORTS

Tennis Legend Boris Becker Discharged from Bankruptcy Court in England

May 1, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Boris Becker
FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court, in London, Friday, April 8, 2022. German tennis legend Boris Becker was discharged from bankruptcy court in London after a judge found on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, he had done “all that he reasonably could do” to repay creditors nearly 50 million pounds. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

LONDON (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker was discharged from bankruptcy court in London after a judge found Wednesday he had done “all that he reasonably could do” to repay creditors tens of millions of pounds.

Becker fell far short of repaying his creditors nearly 50 million pounds ($62.5 million) he owed, but Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs said it would be “perverse” not to end the case given the efforts Becker made.

“On the spectrum of bankrupts who range from ‘difficult as possible and doing everything to frustrate the trustee’s inquiries’ to ‘co-operative, providing information and delivering up assets’, Mr. Becker clearly falls on the right side of the line,” Briggs wrote.

Becker, 56, was deported to Germany two years ago after serving 8 months in a London prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) in assets after he was declared bankrupt in 2017.

He had been convicted in a London court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate. He was acquitted of 25 other charges, including nine counts of failing to hand over Grand Slam trophies and his Olympic gold medal to bankruptcy trustees.

He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, but was released early under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.

Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title. He went on to become the world No. 1 player, winning two titles at Wimbledon, two at the Australian Open and one at the U.S. Open.

He retired from professional tennis in 1999 and worked as a coach, television commentator, investor and celebrity poker player.

Becker blamed laziness and bad advice for his financial problems that led him to declare bankruptcy after owing creditors nearly 50 million pounds ($62.5 million) over an unpaid loan of more than 3 million pounds ($3.75 million) on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

Attorney Katie Longstaff said at a High Court hearing last month that the joint trustees did not oppose his effort to end the case but did not support it because he still owed about 42 million pounds ($52.5 million).

Becker’s lawyer, Louis Doyle, said the two sides had reached a settlement that includes a “substantial sum” the tennis great must pay. The agreement “includes the outstanding trophies,” Doyle said, adding Becker “can’t do more than he has done to bring us to this point.”

___
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

Becker’s age has been corrected to 56, not 57.

RELATED

SPORTS
A Medical Report on Soccer Legend Maradona’s Death Aims to Undercut Homicide Case Against Medics

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A medical examiner's report into the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona injected uncertainty Monday into the criminal negligence case brought against eight medical workers involved in his case a month before they are set to stand trial for homicide.

SPORTS
James, Ham Face Uncertain Futures with Lakers after Being Eliminated from Playoffs by Nuggets Again
SPORTS
Derrick White Scores 38, Celtics Top Heat 102-88 to Take a 3-1 East Playoff Series Lead

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Protesters Clash at UCLA after Police Clear Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators from Columbia University

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another.

Budget revenues from taxes in January-March 2024 exceeded expectations, totaling €14.

ATHENS - In a significant shift, southern European nations, once economic laggards, are now leading the Old Continent's economic development, even surpassing Germany, according to a recent article in the New York Times.

WASHINGTON - Peter Baker, the Greek-American Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times, was among the honorees at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC on April 27.

ATHENS - The latest data from Clarksons, as reported by Naftemporiki, reveals significant shifts in the relationship dynamics between independent containership owners and liner shipping companies.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.