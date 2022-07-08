Ten Years of the Navarino Challenge, the Top Sports Tourism Celebration Awaits You

Tourism

ATHENS – For the last 10 years, people have united around an institution that promotes exercise, wellness, health, fair play, and the fight against childhood obesity through informing and raising awareness of the Messinian diet benefits. Since 2013, when the event started, with the top Greek-American ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes as its main ambassador, Navarino Challenge has set the running activity as the event’s integral part. From the very next year, more sports were added as Navarino Challenge evolved into Greece’s top sports tourism celebration with more than 30 sports activities, 15 Olympic sports, and 45 international and national awards.

On October 21-23, people of all ages and abilities from Greece and abroad, in the presence of Olympians, will meet once again at Costa Navarino and Pylos for the event’s 10th anniversary celebration, with the key message “sports unites people.” Enjoy the video with some of the unique moments that Navarino Challenge has offered in the last years: https://bit.ly/3uzInMz.

Kids are embracing the event

Navarino Challenge follows the purpose of the Olympic Movement, which is to contribute towards building a peaceful and better world through promoting the educational value of sport, especially to young people, without discrimination. The event achieves this with the participation of Olympians who are alongside hundreds of children, many of whom come from Messinia, in order to learn the basic principles of sports and fair play.

From the iconic Voidokolia to the historic Pylos

Navarino Challenge never stops promoting the beauties of Messinia through sports. From the palace of Nestor to the Palaiokastro, the beach of Voidokoilia, the Gialova lagoon, Sphacteria and Niokastro of Pylos, the event highlights history, medieval castles and traditional flavors, uniting Pylos and the entire region of Messinia. All these years, it has brought local Messinian businesses such as Poseidonia Restaurant, Karalis Beach Hotel, and Pilia Express closer to sports tourism, highlighting local products and businesses, with the aim of reinforcing the local economy and creating sustainable local societies, so that there is a resilient environment with a future. Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/3AuqT83.

Polychronidis, Ghavelas, Nikolaidis, Giannakis, Iakovakis and Maltsi in this year’s event

The Navarino Challenge celebration will include great sports personalities who have contributed unique moments, rich emotions and pride to Greece, such as: Grigoris Polychronidis, the winner of six Paralympic medals and No. 1 in the world ranking of boccia; Nasos Ghavelas, the Paralympic gold medalist in the 100m, holder of the world record in the T11 category and the athlete who brought a gold medal from the Olympics to Pylos, 110 years after Tsiklitiras; Alexandros Nikolaidis, the two-time Olympic silver medalist in taekwondo; Panagiotis Giannakis, Hall of Famer, Olympian and European basketball champion; Periklis Iakovakis, Olympian and European champion; and Evina Maltsi, Olympian and EuroBasket MVP.

Also scheduled to attend are top names in sports such as Dean Karnazes, Joe Arlauckas, Michalis Triantafyllidis, Dimitris Theodorakakos, and Grigoris Souvatzoglou, along with great athletes with disabilities Georgia Kaltsi and George Lazaridis, as well as unique instructors who stand out for their ethics Tess Arlauckas, Christina Flampouri, Christos Gatsis, Dimitris Moros, Alexandros Nikolaidis, and Mandy Persaki.

Tennis tournament for everyone from Mouratoglou Tennis Center Costa Navarino

For the first time in the event, wheelchair tennis athlete and member of the Greek National Team George Lazaridis will perform a tennis demonstration, giving people with disabilities an opportunity to try and learn the principles of the Olympic sport.

Participants in the Navarino Challenge will also have the opportunity to take part in the Men’s and Women’s Round Robbin tennis tournaments, in UTS format, which will be held with the support of the Mouratoglou Tennis Center Costa Navarino under the guidance of distinguished coaches. For your participation and more information: tennis(at)costanavarino.com

Ride a bike in an amazing natural environment (30km & Bike tour)

Participants will have the opportunity for the first time to do a 30km Gravel Bike Tour at the Kalamaris Waterfall and taste traditional Messinian flavors on the spot in collaboration with Navarino Outdoors. For more information: outdoors(at)costanavarino.com

Register now in the running activities

Participants can run in the top 21.1km Greek Half Marathon, crossing the beautiful beach of Voidokoilia, or go for the 10km route or the fun 5km route Powered by Samsung which can even be completed with dynamic walking. For the youngest friends of running, the 1km children’s route will reward children 10-14 years old and kids up to 9 years of age. For the running activities, early bird offers are valid until July 31st, featuring discounts higher than 50% on registrations, while the children’s race is held with free participation. Register now by completing the available form through the following link: https://bit.ly/3P5IQOm.

Live the unique sports experience and stay at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino

Enjoy a weekend full of outdoor wellness activities for people of all ages. Book now the event’s accommodation package with half board and live this year’s unique sports and cultural experience. For more information on accommodation packages at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino you may send your email to booking(at)navarinochallenge.com or call Vita N Travel at +30 210 3249070. Check the accommodation packages here: https://bit.ly/3yQ57L0.

Navarino Challenge will take place under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization.

The event has joined the Greek actions of the #BeactiveHellas 2022 program of the European Commission and is held under the auspices of the General Secretariat of Sports.

The event is organized by ActiveMedia Group which is also responsible for the event’s Sports Production.

