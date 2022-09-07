Ten Years of Navarino Challenge, Tsimikas Football Clinics First Time in Greece

Greece

Tsimikas Football Clinics will be held at the Navarino Challenge for the first time. Shown here, soccer star Kostas Tsimikas with the FA Cup trophy for Liverpool FC. Photo by Prosport

ATHENS – The top sports tourism event Navarino Challenge, will showcase once again the beautiful natural environment of Messinia with more than 30 activities taking place at Costa Navarino and Pylos, October 21-23, for the event’s 10th anniversary.

The running activity, which has been an integral part of Navarino Challenge since 2013, will be the main attraction once again and will be available to everyone, professional and amateur participants of all ages and abilities from all over the world. Running is one of the event’s wellness activities that brings children and parents closer to sports by giving them the opportunity to run on routes that cover all needs and demands.

Run in the unique 5km route powered by Samsung

Fans of short distance running can choose the 5km powered by Samsung. Participants of all ages will run along a magnificent route by the sea, among hundreds of centuries-old olive trees with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, with a start and finish point at Costa Navarino. Amazing gifts from Samsung Electronics Hellas will await the runners at the finish line.

Run in the top Greek Half Marathon powered by Miele

The route of the Half Marathon powered by Miele starts from the premises of The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and heads towards the south exit of the complex. The participants will run the 21.1 km of the route, together with Greek-American ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes. They will pass through the wildlife sanctuary of Gialova Lagoon and will end up at the beach of Voidokilia where the most beautiful but also most demanding part of the route begins. At this point the route runs around the perimeter of the beach on golden sand for 650 meters. Voidokoilia and the wider area have been designated a place of special natural beauty and are part of the Natura 2000 Network. This is the only trail running route in Greece that combines sand, soil and asphalt. The end of the route will find participants again at Costa Navarino where they will receive gifts from Miele.

Navarino Challenge routes are also ideal, for all those who have a soft spot for their four-legged friends as they can run with their pets. At the same time, all running routes highlight the natural beauties of Messinia, cultivating the environmental consciousness of the participants through the sustainability principles applied by the event.

For group registrations of 10 people or more, a 20% discount applies. For more information, please contact the event organizers.

Tsimikas Football Clinics at Navarino Challenge for the first time

Navarino Challenge includes football [soccer] in its schedule for the first time, organizing the Tsimikas Football Clinics named for the top international football player of Liverpool FC and the Greek National Team, Kostas Tsimikas. The Tsimikas Football Clinics will be held with a qualified football coach, and all participants will receive gifts such as a cap and a t-shirt signed by Tsimikas as well as a participation bag. In the context of this year’s event, Prosport Chief Executive Officer Paschalis Tountouris said: “The two-day Tsimikas Football Clinics at this year’s Navarino Challenge enables children who love sports, football and the Greek Scouser, to understand the philosophy of football, to be trained by the coach of the Greek academy level, and to learn some of the favorite habits of the Greek international player by participating in challenges that Kostas himself will put them through! Dedication, consistency and hard training are the threefold success of Konstantinos Tsimikas and the basic principles of our company. Prosport, puts children in the foreground with the Tsimikas Football Clinics, cultivating above all the love for sports and fair play, just as Navarino Challenge has been doing for the last 10 years.”

New addition of Kois Optics

Kois Optics make a dynamic entry into this year’s Navarino Challenge, participating as the event’s Official Optics Partner. With its head store in Ermoupolis, Syros, and additional stores in Athens (Hotel Grande Bretagne) and Mykonos, and through their new “Orophographia” series, with technical perfection, combine excellent quality and high aesthetics. The unique “Orophographia” aesthetic and design that has to date inspired a wide range of wearable art items including eyewear, silk scarves, jewelry and woven bags will be available for purchase at this year’s Navarino Challenge.

Live the unique sports experience and stay at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino

Enjoy a weekend with more than 30 outdoor wellness activities for people of all ages. Book now the event’s accommodation package with half board and live this year’s unique sports and cultural experience. For more information on accommodation packages at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, email: booking(at)navarinochallenge.com or call Vita N Travel at +30 210 3249070. Check the accommodation packages here: https://bit.ly/3CWuTzA.

More activities and surprises will be announced soon.

Navarino Challenge will take place under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization.

The event has joined the Greek actions of the #BeactiveHellas 2022 program of the European Commission and is held under the auspices of the General Secretariat of Sports.

The event is organized by ActiveMedia Group which is also responsible for the event’s Sports Production.

