x

January 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 39ºF

Economy

Ten Years After, France’s Carrefour Food Chain Returns to Greece

January 13, 2022
By The National Herald
CARREFOUR EXPRESS (EUROKINISSI/ÃÉÙÑÃÏÓ ÊÏÍÔÁÑÉÍÇÓ)
FILE- Carrefour Express. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – A decade after joining a flock of other companies in fleeing Greece during a brutal economic and austerity crisis, French retail and food giant Carrefour is coming back with a different scheme.

It has 12,225 stores in more than 30 countries but couldn’t make it in Greece when the crisis drove down buying power as people were hit with big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and record unemployment.

The group said it had signed a new franchise deal with Retail & More, a subsidiary of AVE-owned TeleUnicom, with the aim to “relaunch the banner in Greece and offer Carrefour products to Greek customers and tourists,” said the site Fruitnet.

Greek media reports said the venture will focus primarily on small-scale retail formats by working with local operators instead of the hypermarkets that the company had before in some locations in Greece.

“The Carrefour brand and products are well known to Greek customers and we are very excited to bring them the best of Carrefour,” said Carrefour’s Executive Director of International Partnership Patrick Lasfargues.

“TeleUnicom will give us the best platform to enter this market quickly and efficiently. By setting up in Greece in 2022, Carrefour Partenariat International maintains its strong development dynamic in new geographies,” he also said.

Vasilis Stasinoulias, who served as chief executive of Carrefour-Marinopoulos from 2008-11 and will head the new deal said that, “We are very happy to relaunch the Carrefour brand in Greece. Greek consumers will have the opportunity to experience Carrefour’s omnichannel ecosystem, which offers quality products and services accessible to all.”

Carrefour formed Marinopoulos Super Markets in 1995 as a joint venture with Marinopoulos Group but the French firm gave up on Greece when the economic crisis overwhelmed the country. 

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 20,409 New COVID-19 Cases, 80 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 20,409 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 50 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Society
Six Arrested at Troubled Greek University Trying to Tear Down Wall
Society
Conscripted Private Doctors Begin Greek Public Hospital Duty

Top Stories

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden’s appointee for US Ambassador to Greece, Greek-American businessman, political fundraiser, and philanthropist from New York George J Tsunis, testified in his confirmation hearings before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 12.

Politics

LONDON - Shifting its position and putting more pressure on the British Museum and the the United Kingdom government, The Times of London called for the return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles to Greece.

Church

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan of Rethymno and Avlopotamou was elected on Tuesday January 11, 2022 Archbishop of Crete by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate presided by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

General News

Associations

Video

US Mint Begins Shipping Quarters Honoring Maya Angelou

WASHINGTON — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings