February 8, 2023

Ten Slightly Injured in Bus-car Collision in Athens

February 8, 2023
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas, FILE)
ATHENS – A traffic accident occurred at around 8:15 am at the junction of Vasilissis Sofias and Soutsou avenues in the centre of Athens.

According to the police, a bus on the Palaio Faliro – Kifissia route crashed into a vehicle in front of it, resulting in 10 people being slightly injured.

All 10 people injured were passengers on the bus.

