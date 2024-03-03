x

March 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

Ten Prominent World Universities Interested in Having Branches in Greece

March 3, 2024
By The National Herald
Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrarakakis. (Photo: ΚΟΝΤΑRINIS GIORGOS/EUROKNISSI)

ATHENS – A move by the ruling New Democracy government to allow private colleges in Greece has drawn interest from 10 top international schools, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrarakakis said ahead of a vote in Parliament.

That will require revising Article 16 of the Constitution which forbids the private universities and protests by students at free state schools worried about the impact of allowing colleges from other countries to compete.

Pierrakakis told the newspaper Proto Thema that, “The government’s legislative initiative does not violate the Constitution,” Greece the only country in the 27-member European Union which does not allow them.The government plans to institutionalize non-state universities via transnational agreements, using Article 28 of the Constitution to circumvent the ban, media reports said.

Even the best of Greece’s universities fare poorly in world rankings and the government doesn’t recognize foreign degrees for those seeking state positions in agencies.

RELATED

Politics
During Detente, Turkey Challenges Greece’s Sovereignty of Aegean Islands

ATHENS - While there’s been an easing of tensions between the countries, Turkey said that Greece’s positioning of troops on some Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast violates peace treaties and said their sovereignty could be challenged.

Politics
SYRIZA Demands Parliament Briefing on US Sale of F-16s to Turkey
Economy
Athens Stock Exchange: At the Τop of the Global Market Ranking in the First 2 Months of 2024  

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Truck Driver Pulled to Safety After Crash Leaves Vehicle Dangling over Bridge Across Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck was pulled to safety Friday by firefighters following a crash that left the vehicle dangling over a bridge across the Ohio River.

ATHENS - A move by the ruling New Democracy government to allow private colleges in Greece has drawn interest from 10 top international schools, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrarakakis said ahead of a vote in Parliament.

ATHENS - While there’s been an easing of tensions between the countries, Turkey said that Greece’s positioning of troops on some Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast violates peace treaties and said their sovereignty could be challenged.

ATHENS - Unsatisfied with American terms to limit how new F-16 fighter jets sold to Turkey could be used, Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA said the New Democracy government should give lawmakers more details on safeguards.

The seasons provide wisdom for reaching inner peace and keep repeating this wisdom year after year.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald