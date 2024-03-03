Ten Prominent World Universities Interested in Having Branches in Greece

Politics

ATHENS – A move by the ruling New Democracy government to allow private colleges in Greece has drawn interest from 10 top international schools, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrarakakis said ahead of a vote in Parliament.

That will require revising Article 16 of the Constitution which forbids the private universities and protests by students at free state schools worried about the impact of allowing colleges from other countries to compete.

Pierrakakis told the newspaper Proto Thema that, “The government’s legislative initiative does not violate the Constitution,” Greece the only country in the 27-member European Union which does not allow them.The government plans to institutionalize non-state universities via transnational agreements, using Article 28 of the Constitution to circumvent the ban, media reports said.

Even the best of Greece’s universities fare poorly in world rankings and the government doesn’t recognize foreign degrees for those seeking state positions in agencies.