December 20, 2022

Temperatures Drop to Nearly -08C in Parts of Northern Greece

December 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
The Parthenon. Photo: by Jerrin Heller via AP
The Parthenon. (Photo by Jerrin Heller via AP)

ATHENS – The temperatures in the northern Greek mountains dropped to almost -08C on Tuesday morning, the Athens National Observatory’s meteo service/ meteo.gr said.

The lowest temperatures were recorded at Lailias in the region of Serres (-7.9C), in Paranesti, Drama (-5.7C), Volakas, Nevrokopi (-4.5C), Seli, Vermio (-4.5C), and Ohyro, Nevrokopi (-4.1C).

According to the latest forecast of meteo.gr, gale-force northerly winds will blow in the Aegean reaching upto 8-9 on the Beaufort scale in some parts of the Aegean.

Sen. Menendez Condemns Erdogan’s Threat to Attack Athens with Ballistic Missiles

WASHINGTON, DC – Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) on December 19 delivered remarks on the Senate Floor following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threatened missile strike on Athens, Greece.

