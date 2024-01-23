Telly Savalas: Proud Greek, a Handsome Man, Great Actor

Culture

NEW YORK – The journey of Telly Savalas’ life, from a poor neighborhood in New York to his final residence in Los Angeles, was spectacular and extremely fascinating. One of the most beloved and famous Greek-Americans, proud of his Laconian origin like no other, he managed, despite the adversities of life and his background, to rise high in the world of entertainment – although he faced mockery many times for his robust appearance, his open-hearted character, and his faith in Greek traditions.

Savalas, subjected to fire and iron in a demanding field, but with prior experience overcoming life’s challenges, ‘eating from the sidewalk with a spoon’ as the Greeks say, would become famous worldwide as ‘Kojak’, the hardboiled TV detective with a heart. He had previously delivered some wonderful performances, the most notable being his stunning appearance in ‘The Birdman of Alcatraz’ alongside his “old friend” Burt Lancaster, an interpretation that would bring him one step away from the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

The beloved actor, whom we lost 30 years ago (January 22, 1994), had a legendary life, full of adventures and difficulties. He made the shaved head and the lollipop in his mouth fashionable, loved women and family, Greece and Orthodoxy, and spoke out against the absurdities of [Greek junta leader] Patakos. However, he did many other things that we will remember most.

Childhood Struggles

Aristotelis Savalas was born on January 21, 1922, in New York, the second of five children to Nikos and Christina Tsavala, Greek immigrants from Laconia who worked hard to raise their children. His father ran a restaurant in New York, and young Telly started working as selling newspaper and shining shoes at the age of 8. When he started high school, he spoke only Greek because he grew up in a household where his parents never spoke English “so as not to lose the language and religion.”

‘The Dirty Greek’He grew up in a tough neighborhood where neighbors called him the ‘dirty Greek’, which weighed on his psyche. His father once told him, “when you grow up and realize how important heritage is, then they will need your permission to speak to you.” Telis Savalas would later say after his success: “He was absolutely right. I am a proud Greek. I carry my Hellenism like a badge.”

The Unfortunate Lifeguard

After finishing school, he worked as a lifeguard, but in one case, he failed to save a man from drowning, an unfortunate event that he could never overcome. However, he managed to leave his odd jobs behind when, during World War II, he started working at the State Department broadcasting the series ‘Your Voice of America’, later working for ABC News. That job marked the beginning of his entertainment career, and he entered the world of acting at the age of 39, appearing in his first film two years before stepping into television studios.

Between Two Giants and the Lost Oscar

In the famous J. Lee Thompson film ‘The Scalphunters’ (his first movie was ‘Cape Fear’), he played a supporting role between the iconic figures Robert Mitchum and Gregory Peck. His performance was well-received, and the following year, he took on a wonderful role in John Frankenheimer’s masterpiece ‘Birdman of Alcatraz’, alongside the great Burt Lancaster, who honored him with his friendship. Savalas gave an exceptional performance, elevating his career and rightfully earning him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

The Successor to Yul Brynner

Remaining a down-to-earth man while fully aware his growing stature, Savalas made admirable appearances on the big screen, mainly as a character actor, often in villain roles. When he decided to shave his head for ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’, playing the role of Pontius Pilate, he gained further attention in Hollywood, becoming the successor to Yul Brynner. He continued in the same vein, having a good career, and played in a James Bond movie, ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’. He also stood out as the best ‘face’ in the enjoyable war adventure of Robert Aldrich, ‘The Dirty Dozen’, with genre masters Lee Marvin, Donald Sutherland, Charles Bronson, and John Cassavetes, as well as in other war adventures (‘Battle of the Bulge’, ‘Dirty Dozen: The Next Mission’), in adventure film (‘Hell in the Pacific’, ‘Assassination on the Orient Express’), and notable Westerns (‘The Scalphunters’, ‘Mackenna’s Gold’ and ‘Pancho Villa’).

‘Kojakopoulos’

Then came the stellar year of 1973 and the famous police TV series ‘Kojak’, which was built around him. Although initially the script wanted the protagonist to be of Polish descent, as Kojakovich, the Greek-American actor demanded to become… ‘Kojakopoulos’, and this was accepted. The charismatic hero, with the famous lollipop in his mouth, his scattered Greek phrases, the catchphrase “who loves ya baby,” and the exploration – even indirectly – of social issues as a fervent Democrat (different times back then), created a myth and a huge television success that lasted for over five years and remains a classic. It was turned into a movie and he briefly returned in the 1980s.

Pattakos and Seasickness

Telly Savalas was also a very cool guy who embraced the meaning of life until the end, much like his favorite cigarette. He was a jolly person, a loud character, a lover of spinning tales, an excellent card player, and a fantastic joker. One of his jokes, in particular, has gone down in history. During his visit to Greece in the early ’70s, he received an invitation from Ioannis Ladas to meet at the Ministry of Public Order. Greek junta official Stylianos Pattakos was also there, eager to have a photo with the star. Pattakos stood in front of a map of Greece and started pointing and talking about the ‘accomplishments’ of the regime, mentioning useless details about his flights across the country. Savalas couldn’t hold back and, with sarcastic humor, said to him, “Patriot, [hearing about] so many flights, I got seasick. Do you have any pills for seasickness?”

Marriages and ‘Honorable Friends’

Savalas was married three times in his life: in 1948 to his classmate Katherine Nicolaides, with whom he had his first daughter, Christina; in 1960 to Marilyn Gardner, with whom he had two more daughters, Penelope and Candice; and in 1969 to actress Sally Sheridan, who gave birth to his son, Nicholas.

He passed away prematurely from cancer in 1994 at the age of 72, leaving behind many grieving fans and close friends like Burt Lancaster, Frank Sinatra, Lee Marvin, and Dean Martin. He also left behind the echo of his hearty laughter, his stentorian voice, his sparkling eyes, his love for the homeland, family, and young actors. And, of course, his outstanding moment in cinema, his performance as Fito Gomez in The Birdman of Alcatraz, which made even his critics bow before him.