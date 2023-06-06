x

June 6, 2023

Televised Debate of Party Leaders to Be Held on June 15

June 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greek Political Party Leader Debate May 2023
Debate of the political leaders for the elections of May 21, 2023. (Photo: Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – A live televised debate of the five party leaders will be held on Thursday, June 15, the interparty elections committee said on Tuesday.

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance had also requested a one-on-one debate between its leader Alexis Tsipras and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis but it was rejected by the other party representatives.

Party leaders will be called to answer questions grouped into six thematic sections: economy, development and jobs; foreign policy and defence; state, institutions and transparency; health, education and the social state; and environment and energy; and youth.

The debate will be held ahead of the June 25 runoff elections, at the premises of national broadcaster ERT. Questions will be asked by six journalists and the debate will be moderated by journalist Giorgos Kouvaras, who moderated the May 10 debate, ahead of the May 21 ballot.

