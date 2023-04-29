x

April 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Televised Debate Among Greece’s Party Leaders to Be Held on May 10

April 29, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[361047] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΑΚΟΜΜΑΤΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΕΥΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΚΛΟΓΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΕΙΟ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Meeting of the bipartisan Committee for Parliamentary Elections chaired by the Minister of Interior, Professor Kalliopi Spanou, Saturday April 29, 2023 (VASSILIS REBAPIS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Political parties will participate in a televised debate at 21:00 on May 10, government spokesman Akis Skertsos said on Saturday.

Speaking after the the Interior Ministry’s interparty committee on elections met, Skertsos said that all opposition parties had outright rejected a second debate between ruling New Democracy and main opposition SYRIZA, as proposed by the latter, for reasons of parity.

“We are seeking comparison, not a clash, and civilized political talk without acrimony and exclusions,” Skertsos said. “With equality, respect of a parliamentary democracy’s rules, so that it becomes obvious where were were in 2019, where we are in 2023, and which party provides a program proposal [for Greece] to move further and jump ahead.”

Referring to the May 10 debate, he said, “It is where all questions relating to the government’s work and the stances of all other parties will be answered.”

The debate will be held at the premises of national broadcaster ERT and will be moderated by ERT journalist Giorgos Kouvaras. Questions will be submited by journalists working on nationally televised stations. The five themes include a) economy, development and jobs, b) foreign policy and defense, c) state, institutions and transparency, d) health, education and the social state, and e) environment and energy. At the end of all questions, political leaders will be able to speak on their party’s stance in additional comments.

National elections will be held on May 21.

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis in Nafpaktos: Voters Must Compare the Last Two Terms and Decide Who to Vote For

ATHENS - "Under no circumstances must some people be allowed to turn the country backwards," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a tour of Nafpaktos and Missolonghi, central Greece, on Saturday morning.

Politics
Greek-Turkish Relations May Have Improved, But Turkish Doctrine Remains Unchanged, Defense Min Says
Politics
Introducing Not Just an Island…The World of Crete

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.