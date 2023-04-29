Televised Debate Among Greece’s Party Leaders to Be Held on May 10

Politics

Meeting of the bipartisan Committee for Parliamentary Elections chaired by the Minister of Interior, Professor Kalliopi Spanou, Saturday April 29, 2023 (VASSILIS REBAPIS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Political parties will participate in a televised debate at 21:00 on May 10, government spokesman Akis Skertsos said on Saturday.

Speaking after the the Interior Ministry’s interparty committee on elections met, Skertsos said that all opposition parties had outright rejected a second debate between ruling New Democracy and main opposition SYRIZA, as proposed by the latter, for reasons of parity.

“We are seeking comparison, not a clash, and civilized political talk without acrimony and exclusions,” Skertsos said. “With equality, respect of a parliamentary democracy’s rules, so that it becomes obvious where were were in 2019, where we are in 2023, and which party provides a program proposal [for Greece] to move further and jump ahead.”

Referring to the May 10 debate, he said, “It is where all questions relating to the government’s work and the stances of all other parties will be answered.”

The debate will be held at the premises of national broadcaster ERT and will be moderated by ERT journalist Giorgos Kouvaras. Questions will be submited by journalists working on nationally televised stations. The five themes include a) economy, development and jobs, b) foreign policy and defense, c) state, institutions and transparency, d) health, education and the social state, and e) environment and energy. At the end of all questions, political leaders will be able to speak on their party’s stance in additional comments.

National elections will be held on May 21.