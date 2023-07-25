Telephone Conversations between Spiro Agnew and Henry Kissinger Regarding Death and Funeral of Athenagoras

Community

BOSTON – Today, The National Herald reveals a telephone conversation between Richard Nixon’s Vice President, Greek-American Spiro T. Agnew (Anagnostopoulos), and United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger concerning the passing of Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras and America’s representation at the funeral. The transcript also reveals Agnew’s communications with then-Archbishop Iakovos of North and South America about the matters.

From the conversation, the disdain of Kissinger, as he expressed his feelings towards the hierarchs of the Phanar, the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople, is apparent. He said about them characteristically, “I don’t give a damn about the Turkish bishops.”

Below is the transcript of the telephone conversation that took place on July 7, 1972, at 9:10 in the morning, with the documents bearing the declassification numbers 2858 and 2859.

The transcript of the conversation follows:

TELECON

Vice President Agnew/Mr. Kissinger

7/7/72 9:10 a.m.

VP: I am getting ready to leave Houston right now and I wanted to talk to you about the death of the Greek Patriarch – – I have talked to Yakavas [Archbishop Iakovos of North and South America] this morning – – it just so happens they are in session here in Houston – – I spoke to him yesterday and he came up to see me to discuss this matter. Of course, they wanted very badly for me to attend the funeral; I don’t know how, with my schedule, that is not going to be possible, but I made a suggestion to Haldeman that it would be very good if the President could designate the Archbishop to head an ecumenical delegation – – he would like that very much to include Cardinal Cooke —–

HAK: Well, let me look into that because I have to see what this will involve – – I have to make sure this doesn’t take sides in the succession.

VP: Let me just say this much on that subject – – of course, we know there is a tremendous amount of hard feeling between the Turkish and the greeks here in Yakavas’ group, but we have got to bear in mind that the Turkish government is not involved as such in this and ——

HAK: Well, that’s what I would like to find out – –

VP: The Archdiocese of North and South America is where our ball game is – – we have tremendous support in this great community by being too considerate of the Turkish bishops of no advantage to us whatsoever, we could get ourselves –

HAK: No, I don’t give a damn about the Turkish bishops

VP: ……… A very great block of supportive voters

HAK: I give a damn about the Turkish government, but let me look into it, can I call you in a couple of hours – I have just been….

VP: I am not talking about the Turkish government – – they are not involved .

HAK: Yeh, but I want to know how they feel about this whole thing.

TELECON

Page 2

VP: The Ambassador said he was going to send you something fairly quickly, I think on that. If you would track me down as soon as you have something – but would you write three names suggested for a delegation – – Cardinal Cooke, Archbishop Yakavas – – as the leader, Bishop John Hines of the Episcopal Church, Bishop Marshall of the Lutheran Church and Rabbi Mark Channenbaum [Tannenbaum] of New York City.

HAK: Right. I’ll get on that – – I must run to the President

VP: Gus Yatron a Greek Orthodox Congressman who supports a lot better than some of the others that would kill us.

HAK: Right, let me get on that immediately.

VP: All right. And incidentally, will you let me know about Bill Rogers?

HAK: What about Bill Rogers?

VP: Whether he could attend

HAK: Okay, let me look into that

VP: He is over there right now.

HAK: Right, good, bye.

Note: Ultimately, nobody represented the United States Government at Patriarch Athenagoras’ funeral.