x

November 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

General News

Ted Leonsis Talks to TNH on Being Honored at The Hellenic Initiative’s 11th Annual Gala

November 29, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Ted-Leonsis
Ted-Leonsis

NEW YORK – Ahead of The Hellenic Initiative’s 11th Annual New York Gala on December 2, honoree Ted Leonsis, the well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist, shared his thoughts with The National Herald. The founder, chair, principal partner, and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, one of the world’s most valuable regional sports and entertainment companies with one of the most diverse ownership groups in all of sports, Leonsis is the Majority Owner and Chairman of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals, and 2019 WNBA Champion Washington Mystics.

“It is a profound honor to receive this award and to lend my support to The Hellenic Initiative (THI) Summer Youth Academy,” Leonsis told TNH. “THI is an organization dedicated to fostering positive change in Greece, and this initiative exemplifies its commitment to youth empowerment. There’s great power in the harmony of teamwork and the mentorship of young people – it’s an incredible unifier of communities. By combining the transformative power of sports with vital life skills, we aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of deserving young individuals. The monies raised will allow us to make leaps towards this outcome. I am truly privileged to be part of this journey, connecting my heritage with a brighter future through THI’s remarkable work.”

THI, the largest global non-profit uniting the Greek Diaspora – with supporters in over 47 countries – will host its sold-out 11th Annual Gala on Saturday, December 2, in New York City. Cocktails and the silent auction item viewing begin at 6:30 PM at the premiere event space 48 Wall Street, followed by a walk across a red-carpeted Wall Street for dinner, awards, and entertainment at Cipriani Wall Street at 8 PM.

Funds raised support THI’s vetted humanitarian partners and economic/entrepreneurial development in Greece.

Luxury items from Greek artists, food and wine purveyors, luxury destinations, and fashion and jewelry designers are among the items up for bid in the silent auction which is now open online. For the full list of items, visit the auction website: www.thinyc23auction.com.

To further honor Leonsis, a portion of the evening’s proceeds will help fund the THI Summer Youth Academy, a leadership program designed to empower youth with limited resources in Greece. THI has partnered with basketball training and sportsmanship organization Eurohoops to create a life-changing summer experience for 100 young people who deserve every opportunity to succeed. The program, which will debut in July 2024 with Leonsis serving as the 2024 Academy Honorary Chair, will offer intensive basketball coaching, life skills workshops to foster personal growth and resilience, and mentoring from basketball idols and special guests.

Through the Leonsis Foundation, his sports teams, the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and his family’s personal giving, Leonsis supports hundreds of charities each year, as noted in his online biography. In 2015, Leonsis was named chairman of the board of DC-CAP (District of Columbia College Access Program), which is dedicated to encouraging and enabling DC public high school students to enroll in and graduate from college.

More than 800 distinguished guests, benefactors, and dignitaries are expected to attend THI’s annual celebration in New York that brings together the Greek diaspora in a powerful way to give back and also honor prominent figures such as Leonsis whose remarkable career and philanthropy inspire us all.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global, nonprofit, secular institution mobilizing the Greek diaspora and philhellene community to support sustainable economic recovery and renewal for the Greek people. THI’s programs address crisis relief through strong nonprofit organizations and build entrepreneurial skills in a new generation of business leaders. In recent years, THI has made direct distribution of more than $20.5 million, 60% of which has been deployed into Greece’s economic development, and 40% into programs focused on crisis relief and generated extensive additional funding with significant impact on the GNP of Greece.

More information is available online: https://www.thehellenicinitiative.org/.

RELATED

United States
HALC Launches Petition Drive for Return of Stolen Parthenon Marbles

CHICAGO - The Chicago-based Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) - citing British Premier Rushi Sunak’s snubbing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for raising the issue of the stolen Parthenon Marbles, has begun a petition for their return.

Culture
Performative Art Echoes Recent Mediterranean Floods at the 18th Architecture Biennale in Venice
United States
Metropolis of San Francisco Gala Raises Over $485,000 In Support of Ministries

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Rosalynn Carter’s Intimate Funeral is Being Held in the Town Where She and Her Husband Were Born

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Rosalynn Carter received her final farewells Wednesday in the same tiny town where she and Jimmy Carter were born, forever their home base as they climbed to the White House and traveled the world for humanitarian causes.

JERUSALEM (AP) — It has become an Israeli mantra throughout the latest war in Gaza: Hamas is ISIS.

ATHENS – As the 100th anniversary of her birth approaches on December 2, the tributes to Maria Callas continue – literally all over the world.

NEW YORK – Ahead of The Hellenic Initiative’s 11th Annual New York Gala on December 2, honoree Ted Leonsis, the well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist, shared his thoughts with The National Herald.

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Rosalynn Carter received her final farewells Wednesday in the same tiny town where she and Jimmy Carter were born, forever their home base as they climbed to the White House and traveled the world for humanitarian causes.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.