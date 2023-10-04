Tech4Teens Donate Their First Computer to St. Demetrios High School Senior

Tech4Teens donated a personal computer to St. Demetrios High School student Mario Siderakis. Photo: Tech4Teens
ASTORIA – Tech4Teens is a new non-profit organization co-founded by the Bronx High School of Science students William and Philip Mezitis with members Vasilios Golias, Jayden Lee, and Nicholas Evagora, Finance Major at Fordham University.
Tech4Teens’ mission is to build computers for needy teens and offer STEM webinars.
The first recipient of a personal computer was St. Demetrios High School student Mario Siderakis nominated by his teachers.
The donation ceremony took place on October 1 at the school in Astoria.
William Mezitis spoke about Tech4Teens and all the members unveiled the newly assembled personal computer that St. Demetrios High School Senior Mario Siderakis gratefully accepted. One of four brothers being raised by their working widowed mother Irene Siderakis, Mario will use it for his high school work and college applications which he had previously been working on using only his cell phone.
Tech4Teens members are building more PCs and laptops to donate to underprivileged high school students.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In