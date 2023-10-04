x

October 4, 2023

Tech4Teens Donate Their First Computer to St. Demetrios High School Senior

October 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Tech4Teens donated a personal computer to St. Demetrios High School student Mario Siderakis. Photo: Tech4Teens

ASTORIA – Tech4Teens is a new non-profit organization co-founded by the Bronx High School of Science students William and Philip Mezitis with members Vasilios Golias, Jayden Lee, and Nicholas Evagora, Finance Major at Fordham University.

Tech4Teens’ mission is to build computers for needy teens and offer STEM webinars.

The first recipient of a personal computer was St. Demetrios High School student Mario Siderakis nominated by his teachers.

The donation ceremony took place on October 1 at the school in Astoria.

Tech4Teens is a new non-profit organization co-founded by the Bronx High School of Science students William and Philip Mezitis with members Vasilios Golias, Jayden Lee, and Nicholas Evagora, Finance Major at Fordham University. Photo: Tech4Teens

William Mezitis spoke about Tech4Teens and all the members unveiled the newly assembled personal computer that St. Demetrios High School Senior Mario Siderakis gratefully accepted. One of four brothers being raised by their working widowed mother Irene Siderakis, Mario will use it for his high school work and college applications which he had previously been working on using only his cell phone.

Tech4Teens members are building more PCs and laptops to donate to underprivileged high school students.

Donations from individuals and companies are welcomed at www.Tech4Teens.us.

Tech4Teens is a new non-profit organization co-founded by the Bronx High School of Science students William and Philip Mezitis with members Vasilios Golias, Jayden Lee, and Nicholas Evagora, Finance Major at Fordham University. Photo: Tech4Teens

