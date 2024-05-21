Teatro Grattacielo Presents Young Artists Series: Donizetti’s L’Elisir D’Amore, June 1-2

Culture

NEW YORK – Teatro Grattacielo presents The Young Artists Series: G. Donizetti’s L’Elisir D’Amore, Saturday, June 1, 1 PM, and Sunday, June 2, 7 PM at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street in Manhattan. Tickets are $50 and available online: https://shorturl.at/Xium8.

This co-production between Teatro Grattacielo, Camerata Bardi International Academy, the Cultural Center of Crete, and the Light Opera of New Jersey showcases a cast exclusively made up of emerging talents. Camerata Bardi International Academy 2024’s young artists will own the stage to give life to eccentric characters in this reinterpretation of the Italian comic opera Elisir d’Amore, in which saturated colors will resonate with rose infused patterns to visually empower Donizetti’s delightful music. The production’s creative team features Conductor Maestro Jason Tramm, Director Stefanos Koroneos, Choreographer Anna Laura Miszerak, Set Designer David Santiago, Lightning Designer Amara McNeil, Projections Designer Chara Spathi . The cast showcases young artists Pedro Barrera, Victoria McGrath, Megan Dobbs, Tiernan Chase, Maia Gonzalez, Yoonji Kim, Henry Hyunsoon Kim, Bryan McClary, Logan Dooley, Natasha Scheuble, Nicole Silva, Valia Karagiorga, Elizabeth Barsalou, Taylor Consiglio. The opera will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Teatro Grattacielo is celebrating its 30th anniversary season, marking three decades of memorable performances in New York City, international and national collaborations and cultural enrichment revitalizing lesser-known operatic pieces, presenting world premieres and promoting young artists to international stages. The 2024 season sets the tone for the decade ahead, aligning with the company’s missions.

Among the Greek artists involved in the production is Chara Spathi ((Multidisciplinary Video Artist, Projection Designer), a visual artist born and raised in Athens, Greece. At the age of 16, she began her studies in design and animation. She completed her 3D animation and Compositing / VFX courses in 2017 at YAFKA School. Since 2020 she has been studying fine arts (BA) at Athens School of Fine Arts. Her working experience started in 2018 and is focused on live visuals and screenings for entertainment, theater, opera, TV, etc. At the same time, she is active in artistic creation with the production of works mainly through 3D Design and traditional mediums.

Stefanos Koroneos (Director, Projections Photographer, Costume Designer) has been Artistic and General Director of Teatro Grattacielo since January 2020, where he held the position of Artistic Administrator since 2019. Under his leadership, Teatro Grattacielo has expanded to a year-long programming in New York City and, in co-productions, in several locations in Europe. He has garnered critical press for his multidisciplinary direction and curation of Mozart’s Idomeneo and Don Giovanni and was handsomely reviewed for his award-winning, site-specific visual treatment of Zandonai’s Giulietta e Romeo in Battery Park City, NY. Koroneos enjoyed a long and successful career as a baritone. International credits include the Greek National Opera, New York City Opera, Palm Beach Opera, Gotham Chamber Opera, Opera Tampa, Teatro alla Scala, Rossini Opera Festival, Teatro Reggio di Parma, Teatro Giglio di Lucca, the Bolshoi Theater, Athens Concert Hall, Den Nye Opera, Staatstheater Freiburg, Theater Osnabrück, and the Verdi Festival in Bussetto.

About Teatro Grattacielo’s last three decades

Successful productions of rare and forgotten operatic gems such as Mascagni’s Guglielmo Ratcliff, Montemezzi’s L’Amore dei Tre Re, Giordano’s La Cena Delle Beffe, and Spontini’s historic Italian version of La Vestale are some highlights of Teatro Grattacielo’s past years, to name a few. The company’s dedication to excellence and musical authenticity has earned recognition from audiences, critics, and artists alike. Under new leadership since 2020, Teatro Grattacielo has expanded both its repertoire and boundaries gaining international acclaim and creating collaborations with prominent arts organizations, implemented the robust educational programs Creative Tableaux, and experimented with innovative performance techniques.

For more information and tickets, visit: www.grattacielo.org.

