March 15, 2023

Teatro Grattacielo Celebrates Maria Callas’ 100th Birthday

March 15, 2023
By The National Herald
Maria Callas. (Photo: Eurokinissi, file)
Maria Callas. (Photo: Eurokinissi, file)

On March 17, 2023 Teatro Grattacielo, in partnership with the Consulate General of Greece in New York, presents what it calls “an intimate showing of select arias from the repertoire of Maria Callas.” According to Thecitylife.org ‘The 10 Faces of Maria Callas’ “is Teatro Grattacielo’s first event of the 2023 opera season, and it will celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Greek-American soprano.”

Dinos Konstantinou, Consul General of Greece in New York, said, “Maria Callas is one of the 20th century’s most legendary and enduring icons. She captivated audiences with her passionate performances and impeccable style. ‘The 10 Faces of Maria Callas; presented by Teatro Grattacielo offers us a rare opportunity to get a glimpse of the life and repertoire of this extraordinary artist.”

“Teatro Grattacielo is adding to our yearlong celebrations of the 100th birth anniversary of Greek-American soprano Maria Callas. Maria was born in New York. She took her first steps around our great city. With our season, we are honoring her memory, her artistry, and her love for our great city and community,” said Executive and Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos.
The peformers include: Sasha Gutierrez (soprano), Seongeun Luna Park (soprano), Stephanie Rivero (soprano), Eun Byoul Song (soprano) and Victoria Davis (soprano). The performance will be accompanied by pianist Alla Milchetein and actress Liz Klein.

The event is sponsored by Atlantic Bank and Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy.

The article informs that, “Teatro Grattacielo’s mission is to promote performances from an Italian operatic repertoire rarely heard in the U.S which accompanies a season of classic operatic titles. Through performances in New York City, strategic national and international collaborations and educational outreach, Teatro Grattacielo promotes artists and the appreciation of operatic traditions with an eye on innovation, multi-media arts and inclusivity. For more information, visit https://grattacielo.org/about/mission-statement.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

