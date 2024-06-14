Team Greek American of the Eastern Premier Soccer League: ‘Mangas’ and Champions

SPORTS

Grick American players, coaches, officials and fans celebrate winning this year's Eastern Premier Soccer League's Metropolitan Conference title and the Historic team's return to the top after seven years. Photo: Greek American

Greek American, the renowned soccer team, has won many championships, but this year’s was the most… magical. A title befitting the label ‘historical’, a championship that only a team with such a ‘heavy jersey’ could achieve.

The expatriate Hellenic team defeated Doxa New York 2-1 in the final of the Metropolitan Conference of the Eastern Premier Soccer League, celebrating its first championship in this newly established league, and its first in seven years.

The main thing, however, it that it ‘lifted the cup’ against all odds – ‘everyone and everything’ – a cup that was celebrated furiously by players, coaches, and of course the fans of the team that had waited seven years to anoint a champion.

On the other hand, many congratulations are also due to its opponent in the Final, Doxa New York, who entered the playoffs with the fewest wins out of the four finalists, and with the most losses but still managed to eliminate the leaders and get to the final.

Greek American entered the playoffs seeded third but can be said to have had the toughest task of all four participating teams in the finals, because they had to face two Hellenic teams, the New York Pancyprian-Freedoms in the semi-finals as well as Doxa in the final, with all the idiosyncrasies and pressures of such matchups.

Greek American in the semi-final against the Pan-Cypriot champion, despite having two heavy defeats along the way, managed to win and qualify for the final against the ‘Black Eagles’, a Doxa team who, after qualifying against Lansdowne Yonkers FC, had high spirits and in the final… had nothing to lose. Being the big underdog of the playoffs, the they were particularly dangerous and in the final against Greek American they played without stress.

But Greek American was ready and the instructions of coach Richard Nuttall and his assistant Jimmy Shalom were simple: Pressure – pressure from the first minute, and score a goal as quickly as possible. And the players came through, even though it wasn’t until 14′ that they opened the scoring: Etienne Botty danced past three Doxa defenders and with a cool shot beat the opposing goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.

The goal gave wings to the Greek American players, but it forced Doxa to play more aggressively, resulting in Petar Durdevic scoring in the 43rd minute.

It was very difficult moment for Greek American but very good for Doxa who went to the locker room at half time tied with their opponents.

When they returned, bodies clashed, the teams dueling strongly – fights occurred as passion and tension mounted as both teams sought to impose their pace on the game to score the coveted second goal.

Reflecting the rising tension, in the first 45 minutes the referee did not show a single yellow card, but from 60′ to 86′ six players (3 from each team) were ‘yellow carded’.

And while everything looked like the 90th minute would come with the game still tied 1-1, Lentworth Lopez had a different idea: He dribbled past two Doxa players and at the right moment sent the ball into the net for the second time. The 2-1 lead was a joy for Greek American, but for Doxa… a knife.

What followed the referee’s whistle is not described. The players celebrated with all their heart, like little children, the coaches became entangled with team management and the players as the fans cheered.

The celebrations will slowly come to an end, because the team will have to prepare for their next goal: the Final 4 of the playoffs of the Eastern Premier Soccer League. On June 22 (7:00 PM New York time) in Lancaster, they will compete in the semi-finals and everyone hopes that they will also play in the final the following day, June 23.