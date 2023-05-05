Team Greece-Cyprus-Israel Making Talking Trade, Line Up Against Iran

Politics

ATHENS – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s visit to the Greek capital to meet Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotoulos was lauded by both countries are tightening relations and part of working with Cyprus, including against Iran’s nuclear program and supplying weapons to terrorists.

Besides the usual praise and back-slapping about how each is a pillar of stability in the region and providing stability and security, there was talk working in areas such as trade and energy, including with Cyprus.

Gallant also referred to Israel’s help in leading to the arrest of two suspected terrorists in Greece said to be planning an attack in tourist areas and against Jewish sites, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA.

In an editorial, The Jerusalem Post applauded what it said was the tripartite alliance of Greece, Cyprus and Israel and that Gallant’s visit was a key factor in helping bring that.

https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-742125

Gallant noted the arrest of the terrorists in Greece and said that, “This is not the only attack that was prevented. In fact, Iran has launched a global terror campaign, under the direct command of its leader.”

Energy security in the Eastern Mediterranean is an important issue, the newspaper said, because of the gas exploration off the coast and a maritime deal with Cyprus.

“Recent joint drills with US Central Command, as well as other naval exercises undertaken by Israel, help cement our naval partnerships across the swath of water between us and Cyprus and Greece,” the paper said.

“We expect to see more partnerships with Greece and Cyprus, which will include more ministerial visits as well as trade and defense deals. It is important that we invest in these agreements while working toward broadening our ties with other partners in the Mediterranean,” it also added.