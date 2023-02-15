Teachers’ Unions Hold Strike on Wednesday; Rallies All Over Greece

Society

ATHENS – The Primary School Teachers’ Federation of Greece (DOE) and the Greek Teachers’ Union (OLME) hold a 24-hour strike on Wednesday.

They will also hold rallies in Athens, Thessaloniki and other Greek cities to protest against teacher evaluation.

The gatherings were scheduled for 10:30 at the Propylea, downtown Athens, and at 11:00 at the Statue of Venizelos in Thessaloniki.