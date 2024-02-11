x

February 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Music

Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl to Watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Play the 49ers

February 11, 2024
By Associated Press
SUPERBOWL-SWIFT
Ashley Avignone, from left, Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively talk before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS  — Taylor Swift has made it to the Super Bowl. Over an hour before kickoff, Swift was spotted speaking with Philadelphia Eagles’ star Jason Kelce and later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a private box at Allegiant Stadium.

Swift completed her epic trip from the Tokyo Dome to Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl on Sunday, walking through security along with friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice and her mom Andrea Swift to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers.

The 14-time Grammy-winner, who has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since the first few weeks of the NFL season, flew across nine time zones and the international dateline from her Eras Tour to arrive about two hours before kickoff.

Swift walked in wearing a black outfit with a red jacket slung over her shoulder, apparently getting the memo from Kelce and many of the Chiefs. He wore a shimmering black suit, quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a sharp black suit of his own, and even Chiefs coach Andy Reid wore a black blazer as the Chiefs leaned into the villain role in which they have been cast.

Ice Spice, left, and Taylor Swift talk before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

“Anti-Hero” also happens to be the lead single from Swift’s Grammy-winning album, “Midnights.”

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself,” Kelce said after the Grammys last Sunday. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”

Swift wrapped up the last of four shows in Japan on Saturday night, then hopped a private plane at Haneda Airport for a flight across the Pacific Ocean. She landed in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon — the time change worked in her favor — before Swift headed on to Las Vegas, where so many high-rollers had arrived that parking for private planes was entirely booked up.

Swift began dating Kelce after he said on his “New Heights” podcast that he had tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce then invited her to watch him perform at the home of the Chiefs, and she surprisingly showed up for their Week 2 game against Chicago.

Fans arrive at the Tokyo Dome, for the Taylor Swift concert, as part of the “Eras Tour” Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

Swift soon became a regular at games, both home and away, frequently sitting with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift occasionally brought along friends, including Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

“Having Taylor as a new Chiefs fan is very unique,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told a small group of reporters. “I don’t ever do an interview without someone asking me about it. I think a lot of players and coaches on the team are in the same boat. The most important thing is we’re happy for the two of them that they have found each other and have such a special relationship.”

There was plenty of star power besides Swift for the NFL’s marquee night. Usher was performing at halftime of the Super Bowl, and was rumored to have several guests planned, while Post Malone and Reba McEntire were performing before the game.

Few were to be under a brighter spotlight than Swift, though. Her dash from the Tokyo Dome, where she promised fans that “we’re all gonna go on a great adventure,” had Swifties around the world watching online flight trackers, while her boyfriend seemed to get as many questions about his relationship as the game during the run-up to kickoff.

FILE – Taylor Swift performs as part of the “Eras Tour” at the Tokyo Dome, on Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. Swift’s last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night, Feb. 10 when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai, File)

Asked to explain the intense interest, Kelce replied: “I think the values we stand for and just who we are as people — we love to shine light on others, shine light on the people that help and support us, and on top of that, I think we both just love life.”

Kelce and Swift won’t have a whole lot of time together, regardless of how the game plays out.

After winning a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award at the Grammys for “Midnights,” announcing her next album will drop in April and attending the Super Bowl, Swift is due back across the Pacific later this week. The international leg of her Eras Tour resumes Friday night with the first of three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” she posted Wednesday on Instagram.

RELATED

Music
Usher Shines at Star-Studded 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

LAS VEGAS - Usher emerged at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show seated on a throne, joined by a marching band and a trove of Vegas performers — but stayed its center.

Cinema
‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Fails to Revive North American Box Office on a Very Slow Super Bowl Weekend
CULTURE & ARTS
Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, AP’s Mstyslav Chernov Win at Directors Guild Awards

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

NAIROBI, KENYA -  Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was set to be a superstar of long-distance running, was killed along with his coach in a car crash in Kenya late Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized Sunday following symptoms pointing to an “emergent bladder issue,” the Pentagon said.

WARSAW, POLAND — The head of the NATO military alliance warned Sunday that Donald Trump was putting the safety of U.

LAS VEGAS  — Taylor Swift has made it to the Super Bowl.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.