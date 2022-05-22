x

May 22, 2022

Taxis in Athens, Thessaloniki Must Go Electric by 2026

May 22, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - Taxi drivers protest outside the Ministry of Transportation, in Athens, July 13, 2017. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)
ATHENS – Greece’s push to get more electric vehicles on the roads, which will offer subsidies to buy them and set up more charging stations, will be applied to taxis as well in the capital and the country’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki.

That requirement, unless it’s pushed back, will begin as of Jan. 1, 2026 under a new climate change law trying to end use of fossil fuels for cars and trucks – at the same time the New Democracy government has extended use of coal-fired plants contradictory to using more electric vehicles.

The measure for zero-carbon vehicles will also apply to one-third of rental cars as of that date, said Kathimerini, the government not explaining why it doesn’t apply to all of them.

The Environment Ministry is also exploring the option of expanding the measures to more parts of the country, although it wasn’t said if it includes the third-largest city of Patra or other urban areas.

