Tavli Talk

Your chips are the darker color. It looks like Sam has this game wrapped up, as shown in Figure 1. At this point, you’re playing to break (prevent) a gammon (double win) for Sam. You roll double 6s. How should you play it?

If you’re far behind in the game and playing to run home, it’s best to put as many chips on landings that are no more than six points away from your Home Quadrant. That way, you can bring them home on one roll of a 6. If you bring any of the chips on your 8-point home, you are wasting your roll, because you don’t need to bring them home that far deep. Your best bet is to play (3)18-12 and 17-11, as shown in Figure 2.

For more backgammon tips, read Constantinos Scaros’ book Play Fearless Backgammon!, available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats on amazon.com.