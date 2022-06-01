Tavli Talk

Columnists

Your chips are the darker color. Your opponent Sam opened the game by rolling 4-3 and playing 12-19, as shown in Figure 1.

You roll double 6s. How should you play it?

Almost everyone would tell you to play (2) 24-18 and (2) 13-7. I used to play that way for years too, but lately I’ve been having better luck with 24-18 and (3) 13-7, as shown in Figure 2. That way, I bring down an extra builder chip that I can use to make doors inside my Home Quadrant and still preserve the door on my 7-point. And if Sam hits my lone chip on my 18-point, who cares? He doesn’t have much of a defense going on and I can easily jump right back in the game.

For more backgammon tips, read Constantinos Scaros’ book Play Fearless Backgammon!, available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats on amazon.com.