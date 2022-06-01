x

June 1, 2022

Tavli Talk

June 1, 2022
By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros
ÓÕÍÔÁÎÉÏÕ×ÏÉ ÐÁÉÆÏÕÍ ÔÁÂËÉ ÓÔÏ ÐÅÄÉÏ ÔÏÕ ÁÑÅÙÓ
(Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

Your chips are the darker color. Your opponent Sam opened the game by rolling 4-3 and playing 12-19, as shown in Figure 1.

You roll double 6s. How should you play it?

Almost everyone would tell you to play (2) 24-18 and (2) 13-7. I used to play that way for years too, but lately I’ve been having better luck with 24-18 and (3) 13-7, as shown in Figure 2. That way, I bring down an extra builder chip that I can use to make doors inside my Home Quadrant and still preserve the door on my 7-point. And if Sam hits my lone chip on my 18-point, who cares? He doesn’t have much of a defense going on and I can easily jump right back in the game.

For more backgammon tips, read Constantinos Scaros’ book Play Fearless Backgammon!, available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats on amazon.com.

Figure 1.
Figure 2.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Biden Plots Inflation Fight with Fed Chair as Nation Worries

WASHINGTON — Focused on relentlessly rising prices, President Joe Biden plotted inflation-fighting strategy Tuesday with the chairman of the Federal Reserve, with the fate of the economy and his own political prospects increasingly dependent on the actions of the government's central bank.

