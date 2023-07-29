Tasty Pastry-Less Cheese Pie and Galatopita from Epirus

Food

Epirus is well-known for delicious pites (pies) with savory and sweet options to try any time of day. From sweet custard pies for breakfast to various cheese pies throughout the day as a snack, there is a pie for every taste.

The wonderful local products, especially dairy products such as feta and other cheeses, are often the featured ingredient in flavorful pies. Try the following pastry-less cheese pie made with your favorite feta or goat cheese from Epirus and a galatopita for dessert.

Pastry-Less Cheese Pie

4 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1/4 cup butter, plus 1 tablespoon for greasing the pan

1 cup milk

1 1/2 cups crumbled feta or goat cheese

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9 by 13-inch baking pan with the tablespoon of butter and some of the flour. Melt the 1/4 cup of butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining flour, the milk, and the melted butter. Stir in the feta or goat cheese and mix well. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and spread to even it out. Bake for about 30-40 minutes or until golden brown on top. Serve warm.

Galatopita (Milk Pie)

4 cups milk

1/2 cup brown sugar, plus 2 tablespoons for topping

4 eggs

3/4 cup fine semolina

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

Olive oil as needed

6-7 sheets thin phyllo dough

Powdered sugar and cinnamon for topping

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, heat the milk and sugar until it comes to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer to keep the milk mixture warm. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs together in a large bowl. Add the semolina to the beaten eggs and whisk to combine. Slowly ladle some of the hot milk into the egg mixture while whisking constantly so the eggs don’t curdle. Continue adding the milk and whisking constantly until well-combined. Transfer the mixture back to the large saucepan and cook over medium heat while whisking constantly until the mixture thickens into a custard. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract and the stick of butter until completely combined. Set aside. Brush a 9 by 13-inch baking pan with some of the olive oil. Place 3-4 sheets of phyllo dough in the pan covering the bottom and sides with some overhanging the edge of the pan, drizzling with some olive oil between the phyllo sheets. Add another sheet or two of phyllo to the bottom of the pan, crinkling it, if preferred, and add a drizzle of oil. Roll up the overhanging phyllo to create an edge for the pie crust. Bake in a 375 degree F oven until the phyllo crust is crispy and golden. Remove from the oven and transfer the custard to the baked phyllo crust, using a spatula to spread it out evenly. Brush one or two sheets of phyllo with a little olive oil and sprinkle with a tablespoon of brown sugar. Roll up the phyllo sheets and arrange around the edge of the pie. Sprinkle the top of the pie with the remaining tablespoon of brown sugar and bake at 375 degrees F for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. Allow the baked pie to cool for an hour, then top with a dusting of powdered sugar and cinnamon and serve.