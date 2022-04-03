Tasty Light Lunches with Greek Flavors to Enjoy

Food

Light lunches need not be light on taste. Try the following recipes that highlight Greek flavors.

Greek Tuna Salad with Tahini

4 tablespoons tahini

4 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons water

2 cans (5 oz. each) tuna in oil, drained

1 medium red onion, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

10 Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

1/3 cup chopped parsley

5 cups baby spinach

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, and water. Add the tuna, olives, onion, cherry tomatoes, and parsley. Stir to combine and serve the tuna salad on top of the baby spinach.

Orzo with Shrimp

8 ounces whole wheat orzo pasta

1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp (21-25 per pound)

4 cups sugar snap peas

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup finely chopped dill, plus more for garnish

1 small red onion, diced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over medium high heat. Add the orzo and cook for about 7 minutes. Add the shrimp and sugar snap peas and cook until the peas are tender and the shrimp are cooked through, about 3 minutes more. Drain. In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon zest and juice, dill, onion, mustard, salt and pepper. Add the cooked orzo, shrimp, and peas and toss to coat in the dressing. Serve warm or at room temperature and garnished with additional dill, if preferred.

Salmon and Pasta

1 package mezze penne pasta

2 cups sliced and quartered cucumber

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 (2.6 ounce) pouches wild-caught pink salmon, or cooked salmon fillets

For the dressing:

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, according to package directions, for about 10 minutes. Drain the cooked pasta and place in a serving bowl. Top with cucumber, tomatoes, onion, and salmon. In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, pepper, mustard, salt, and dill. Drizzle on the salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

Chickpea Salad with Tahini Dressing

For the tahini dressing:

2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons lemon

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

For the salad:

4 cups cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 small to medium red onion, diced

4 radishes, sliced

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup toasted slivered almonds

In a salad bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the tahini dressing, adding a little water, if needed, to thin out the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, onion, radishes, parsley and slivered almonds and toss to coat in the dressing. Taste and adjust seasoning as preferred. Serve immediately.