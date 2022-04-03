x

April 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Food

Tasty Light Lunches with Greek Flavors to Enjoy

April 3, 2022
jez-timms-salads-unsplash
Salads. Photo by Jez Timms, via Unsplash
Revithia, chickpeas. Photo by Deryn Macey, via Unsplash
Revithia, chickpeas. Photo by Deryn Macey, via Unsplash

Light lunches need not be light on taste. Try the following recipes that highlight Greek flavors.

Greek Tuna Salad with Tahini

4 tablespoons tahini

4 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons water

2 cans (5 oz. each) tuna in oil, drained

1 medium red onion, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

10 Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

1/3 cup chopped parsley

5 cups baby spinach

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, and water. Add the tuna, olives, onion, cherry tomatoes, and parsley. Stir to combine and serve the tuna salad on top of the baby spinach.

Orzo with Shrimp

Salad with shrimp. Photo by Abhishek Hajare, via Unsplash

8 ounces whole wheat orzo pasta

1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp (21-25 per pound)

4 cups sugar snap peas

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup finely chopped dill, plus more for garnish

1 small red onion, diced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over medium high heat. Add the orzo and cook for about 7 minutes. Add the shrimp and sugar snap peas and cook until the peas are tender and the shrimp are cooked through, about 3 minutes more. Drain. In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon zest and juice, dill, onion, mustard, salt and pepper. Add the cooked orzo, shrimp, and peas and toss to coat in the dressing. Serve warm or at room temperature and garnished with additional dill, if preferred.

Salmon and Pasta

1 package mezze penne pasta

2 cups sliced and quartered cucumber

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 (2.6 ounce) pouches wild-caught pink salmon, or cooked salmon fillets

For the dressing:

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, according to package directions, for about 10 minutes. Drain the cooked pasta and place in a serving bowl. Top with cucumber, tomatoes, onion, and salmon. In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, pepper, mustard, salt, and dill. Drizzle on the salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

Chickpea Salad with Tahini Dressing

For the tahini dressing:

2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons lemon

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

For the salad:

4 cups cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 small to medium red onion, diced

4 radishes, sliced

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup toasted slivered almonds

In a salad bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the tahini dressing, adding a little water, if needed, to thin out the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, onion, radishes, parsley and slivered almonds and toss to coat in the dressing. Taste and adjust seasoning as preferred. Serve immediately.

 

RELATED

Food
Fasting with Mindfulness for a Simpler Life and Healthier Self

Spring has sprung up. Officially, we started to see longer days and shorter nights.

Tourism
National Park Battlefield Irises May Mark Razed Black Homes
Wine & Spirits
Wine Tourism is High on the Agenda of the Tourism Ministry, Kikilias Says

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings