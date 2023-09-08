Tasty, Frozen Greek Yogurt Recipes to Enjoy

Food

Greek yogurt is a nutritious and creamy staple of Greek cuisine. Whether you enjoy it for breakfast or a snack or as an ingredient in savory and sweet dishes, Greek yogurt is an excellent source of calcium, potassium, protein, zinc, and vitamins B6 and B12. Keeping things simple is a great way to incorporate Greek yogurt into your diet, especially for breakfast on those busy weekday mornings or when you’re looking for a quick, yet healthy snack or dessert. The following recipes use full fat Greek yogurt, but 2% may be substituted, if preferred. Add your favorite fruits, berries or nuts to personalize the recipes.

Blueberry Frozen Greek Yogurt with Granola

2 1/2 cups fresh blueberries

2 cups Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons Greek honey

1/2 cup granola, store-bought or homemade, recipe follows

Rinse the blueberries in cool water and pat dry with paper towels. In a blender or food processor, combine the yogurt, 2 cups of the blueberries and the honey. Spread into a rimmed baking pan lined with parchment paper or wax paper. Top with the granola and the remaining blueberries. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until solid, then, break into pieces. Serve immediately or store pieces in a ziplock freezer bag in the freezer for up to two days.

Greek Granola

2 cups regular rolled oats

1 cup coarsely chopped slivered or sliced almonds

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

1/4 cup sesame seeds

1/2 cup Greek honey

1/3 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a mixing bowl, stir together the rolled oats, the almonds, sunflower seeds, and sesame seeds. In another bowl, whisk together the honey and the olive oil, and then add to the oat mixture. Spread evenly into an oiled 15 by 10 by 1-inch baking pan. Bake in a preheated 325 degree F oven for 30-35 minutes until lightly golden brown, stirring after about 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and immediately turn onto a large piece of foil. Cool, then break into pieces. Store in a tightly covered jar or ziplock bag at room temperature and use within 2 weeks.

Greek Yogurt Pops with Berries

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup Greek honey

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 cups fresh berries or chopped fresh fruit

Have popsicle molds or paper cups ready for about ten 2 1/2-ounce pops. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, honey and vanilla extract. Layer the yogurt mixture in the molds with the fruit, alternating the layers until the molds are full. If using popsicle molds, place the lid on and insert the popsicle sticks. If using paper cups, place them in a baking dish and stretch a piece of plastic wrap over the dish. Use a knife to poke a hole in the plastic wrap above each cup, and insert popsicle sticks for each one through the holes. Place in the freezer to freeze completely, at least 4 hours or overnight. To remove from the popsicle molds, dip in cool water until the pops can slide out easily. The paper cups can be torn and pulled off the pops. To store for longer periods, place the pops on a baking sheet and freeze solid, then transfer to a freezer bag or freezer-safe container with as much air removed as possible. The pops will keep in the freezer for up to two months.