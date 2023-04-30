Tasty Burger Options with Greek and Cypriot Flavors

Food

Greek and Cypriot flavors can enhance any meal. Try the following recipes for a tasty variation on the typical burger.

Greek Chicken Burgers

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 large red onion, diced

2 cups baby spinach, chopped

2 pounds ground chicken

2/3 cup plain breadcrumbs

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

4 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons Greek dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large skillet, over medium-high heat. Sauté the diced onion until translucent. Add the spinach and sauté for about 1 minute until tender. Transfer to a plate and set aside to cool for about 5 minutes.

Place the ground chicken, the cooked onion and spinach mixture, breadcrumbs, Greek yogurt, dill, lemon juice, oregano, paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl, and stir to combine well. Shape the mixture into a large ball to help the mixture bind and firm up. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 30 minutes or overnight, if preferred.

To fry, heat the remaining olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering and cook the patties 3-5 minutes until browned, then turn the patties over and cook for another 3-5 minutes, until the internal temperature reads 165 degrees F on a meat thermometer.

The chicken burgers can also be grilled or broiled, if preferred.

Serve immediately with your favorite side dishes such as rice pilaf and vegetables, or with hamburger buns and your favorite toppings.

Sweet Potato and Halloumi Burgers

1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

3 cups shredded kale

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for frying

8 spring scallions, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red pepper, diced

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sesame seeds

9 ounces halloumi, sliced

4 whole-grain burger buns

1 ripe avocado, mashed

Greek sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Place the peeled and cubed sweet potatoes in a pot of boiling salted water and cook for about 15 minutes or until just tender. Drain and allow to cool before mashing lightly with a fork or potato masher. Place the kale in a colander or steamer over a pot of boiling water, cover and cook for about 5 minutes until just tender. Drain and pat dry with a paper towel. Set aside to cool slightly and then chop it, if preferred.

Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium heat and cook the scallions, garlic, and red pepper for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Stir in the parsley. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add the mashed sweet potatoes, the kale, and the flour. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide the mixture into four ‘burgers’. Coat each one in sesame seeds, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 30 minutes or until firm.

Heat a little olive oil in a non-stick skillet over a low to medium heat and cook the sweet potato burgers for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Grill the halloumi over a medium heat in a griddle pan for about 2 minutes each side until crisp and golden brown.

Toast the burger buns and spread with some of the mashed avocado. Top with the halloumi, the sweet potato burgers and the toppings of your choice. Serve immediately.