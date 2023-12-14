x

December 14, 2023

Targeting Tax Evasion, Greece Bans Cash Transactions Over 500 Euros

December 14, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by IconPress/Christos Doudoumis)
Tax machine. (Photo by IconPress/Christos Doudoumis, file)

ATHENS – After barring the purchase of property in cash, Greece has adopted a tax law to further crack down on evasion by prohibiting cash payments of more than 500 euros ($545.68) with fines up to twice the value of a transaction.

The fine had been only 100 euros ($109.14) and the New Democracy government had wanted to lower the bar for cash dealings to only 300 euros ($327.41) but the European Central Bank was said to have objected to such a low benchmark.

Under the changes in the law, purchases of property have to be done through a bank instead of directly between purchasers and owners in order to document the transaction, the amounts involved and the tax liabilities.

Fines in that case can reach 10 percent of the amount paid in cash, ranging from 10,000-500,000 euros ($10,914-$545,683) although it wasn’t said how cash dealings in instances other than properties could be caught, or enforcement.

Documentary Series on SNF’s Support for the Poliprespa Program Promoting the Development of Prespes

