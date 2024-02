Society

ATHENS – The Ministry of Environment and Energy announced on Monday targeted financial support for the electricity bills of more than 730,000 households included in the Social Household Tariff.

The aid covers the first two months of 2024. In particular, the financial support for January is set at 26 euros/MWh and for February at 18 euros/MWh, respectively, for the total consumption of the beneficiaries.

The total value of the financial support for electricity provided to these households exceeds 8.6 million euros and is provided by the Energy Transition Fund.