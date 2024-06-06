x

Tannousis Statement on Gov. Hochul Suspending Congestion Pricing Plan

June 5, 2024
By The National Herald
New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis. Photo: Assemblyman Michael Tannousis' office
New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis. Photo: Assemblyman Michael Tannousis' office

ALBANY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) released a statement on June 5 on the congestion pricing plan delay during the final days of the legislative session.

“This is a classic example of politics at play,” Assemblyman Tannousis said. “Clearly, there is a concern by Democrats that this ill-conceived plan will cost them votes in November. It is clear from the MTA’s own study that congestion pricing would only benefit Manhattan while being detrimental to the outer boroughs and neighboring areas in terms of traffic, pollution, and our pockets. This program should be completely scrapped and not just delayed for a potential future date.”

Assemblyman Tannousis introduced legislation to repeal congestion pricing, require a financial audit of the MTA, and require that MTA board members reside in one of the five boroughs. Tannousis, along with several of his colleagues, is also a plaintiff in a lawsuit brought forth in Richmond County Supreme Court to stop congestion pricing.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

