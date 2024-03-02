x

Tannousis Secured $75K for Greenhouse Renovations at Guild for Exceptional Children

March 1, 2024
By The National Herald
Tannousis at school in Brooklyn IMG_6399
Assemblyman Michael Tannousis secured $75,000 in state grant funding for the Guild for Exceptional Children to assist in renovations for their greenhouse. Photo: Courtesy of Assemblyman Tannousis’ office

BROOKLYN, NY – Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island, Brooklyn) secured $75,000 in state grant funding for the Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC) to assist in renovations for their greenhouse. The awarded grant funding was secured within the State and Municipal Facilities Program (SAM) and the Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability, and Technology Program (CREST).

The Guild for Exceptional Children is a Brooklyn-based non-profit organization, providing support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For over 60 years, they have offered a wide range of residential services, recreational programs, early childhood education, day habilitation programs and other community-based services.

“It is my honor to present the Guild for Exceptional Children with this funding to help with the necessary renovations for their beloved greenhouse,” said Assemblyman Tannousis in a news release on February 29. “They have done a tremendous job of facilitating events and programs for individuals in the community and are deserving of this grant to ensure their facility is used for future generations to enjoy. It was a pleasure to visit and tour the facility today.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level.

