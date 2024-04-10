x

April 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Tannousis: ‘Protecting Law Enforcement and Their Families’ Act Not Assembly Priority

April 10, 2024
By The National Herald
Tannousis in the Assembly Albany NY
New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) speaking on the Assembly floor. (Photo: Courtesy of Assemblyman Tannousis’ office

ALBANY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) proposed the ‘Protecting Law Enforcement and Their Families’ Act, which would establish the crimes of Harassment of a Law Enforcement Officer or a Member of the Officer’s Family in the first and second degree (A.5186). On April 9, the bill was held by the Democrat majority in the Codes Committee and not allowed to be considered for a full vote on the Assembly floor, according to a news release from Assemblyman Tannousis.

“This proposal stemmed from an incident where protesters raised concerns about officers concealing their badges,” the release continued. “However, it was revealed that officers were taking this precaution to protect their families, as individuals had obtained officers’ names and subsequently gathered information to threaten both officers and their family members.”

“New York has borne witness to numerous instances where the governor and state Legislature have seemingly turned a blind eye to the mistreatment of law enforcement,” the release said. “Amidst the harassment and tragic murders, law enforcement officers and their families have not only become victims of the escalating crime plaguing New York but victims to one-party rule.”

“Not only me, but all New Yorkers are sick and tired of common-sense protections that restore law and order in New York being fumbled and thrown out by the Democrat majority in both houses of the Legislature,” said Tannousis. “This bill could have protected our police officers and their families while reversing New York’s alarming trend of choosing criminals over law enforcement. Unfortunately, it is more of the same in New York.”

RELATED

General News
Fr. Kalogridis Shares an Update on the Attack and Robbery at St. Demetrios Jamaica

NEW YORK – The police investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrator of the brazen attack and robbery of a 68-year-old parishioner outside St.

General News
Christie’s Yanks Auction of 4 Greek Vases Tied to Convicted Antiquity Dealer
Events
NYC Mayor Welcomed the Greek-American Community at Gracie Mansion

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

NEW YORK – The police investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrator of the brazen attack and robbery of a 68-year-old parishioner outside St.

ORLANDO, Fla.  — More than half of the foreign-born population in the United States lives in just four states — California, Texas, Florida and New York — and their numbers grew older and more educated over the past dozen years, according to a new report released Tuesday by the U.

ATHENS - Retail commerce turnover in the first quarter of 2024 was disappointing, according to traders’ estimates.

ATHENS - Fueled by the Golden Visa program, which offers affluent foreigners and their families 5-year residency permits and valuable European Union passports, real estate emerged as the prime attraction for investors once again.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.