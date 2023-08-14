x

August 14, 2023

Tannousis on Planned Migrant Center at Island Shores Senior Retirement Community

August 14, 2023
By The National Herald
New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis. (Photo by TNH/ Kostas Bej, FILE)
NEW YORK – A Statement from New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R,C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) issued the following statement on August 11 regarding the plan for a migrant center at Island Shores Retirement Community in Staten Island:

“Our city has been unprepared for this migrant crisis from the very beginning, and as a result, surrounding areas are being forced to make up for their lack of planning and resources,” Assemblyman Tannousis said. “Let’s make it clear–Island Shores Senior Retirement Community is not the housing solution for incoming migrants. I am deeply concerned about the safety of our community and the lack of resources necessary to house the unprecedented number of migrants arriving in our area.

“The migrant crisis is not a problem my community created and the solution should not result in unmanageable expectations from local municipalities,” said Tannousis. “The false narrative Mayor Adams continues to push about his ‘sanctuary city’ only brings more disaster to New York and its surrounding areas while delivering inhuman and unrealistic solutions. Meanwhile, Gov. Hochul and President Biden idly sit back and watch the disaster unfold. Federal funding is long overdue, and it is time to consider real options that don’t put the problems on the doorsteps of those that did not create this mess.”

Assemblyman Tannousis’ letter with Council Member for the 50th District David M. Carr, Staten Island Borough President Vito J. Fossella, State Senator for the 24th District Andrew J. Lanza, and U.S. Representative Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) to Commissioner Molly Park of the New York City Department of Social Services/Human Resources Administration is available online: https://shorturl.at/DVWY3.

