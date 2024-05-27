x

May 27, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Tannousis, Colleagues Announce the Passage of ‘Detective Brian Simonsen’s Law’

May 27, 2024
By The National Herald
NYS Assemblyman Michael Tannousis DSC_8098
Assemblyman Michael Tannousis spoke about the passage of ‘Detective Brian Simonsen’s Law’ on May 23. Photo: Courtesy of Assemblyman Michael Tannousis’ office

ALBANY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R,C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) alongside Assemblyman Mike Reilly (R,C-Staten Island) and Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, announced the passage in the Assembly of ‘Detective Brian Simonsen’s Law,’ a bipartisan proposal that will require cell phone providers to immediately disable services to stolen cell phones. Often, when a cell phone is stolen it goes unreported. Currently, when a cell phone is disabled, it can still be utilized with a Wi-Fi connection or internationally. The bill will require service providers to disable cell phones completely, rendering them useless. It will help advance security measures to effectively stop theft and protect New Yorkers’ property. The bill is sponsored in the Senate by Jessica Scarcella-Spanton.

Detective Brian Simonsen was responding to an armed robbery call in Queens on February 12, 2019, at a cell phone store. The perpetrator held the store employees hostage in a back room. When Simonsen approached, he was shot and killed.

“Detective Simonsen is a hero who tragically lost his life when he interrupted a robbery at a Queens cell phone store. This common-sense legislation will help prevent other such tragedies by requiring service providers to disable stolen cell phones, rendering them useless. I am proud to have co-sponsored this legislation and commend Detective Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo for his tireless advocacy in memory of fallen hero Detective Brian Simonsen,” said Assemblyman Tannousis.

“As a retired NYPD Lieutenant, I have seen firsthand the impact of phone theft on both victims and law enforcement,” Assemblyman Reilly sad. “‘Detective Brian Simonsen’s Law’ is a critical step in addressing this issue by requiring wireless communication service providers to disable services to stolen wireless phones. This legislation will help deter theft, guard personal information and protect our community by making stolen cell phones useless. I am honored to co-sponsor this bill in memory of Detective Brian Simonsen, who made the ultimate sacrifice while investigating an armed robbery of a cell phone store.”

“I’m proud to carry this legislation in the Senate with the support of the DEA in honor of Detective Simonsen,” said Sen. Scarcella-Spanton. “The NYPD put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve. Far too often, our officers have made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard our city, as criminals repeatedly endanger people for profit- whether by robbing innocent retail workers or individuals on the street. I introduced this legislation to regulate the resale business of stolen goods more effectively and to prevent further loss of life due to criminals profiting from illegal activity. I am happy to see it pass the Assembly and that it has passed committee and will be heading to the floor to be voted on in the Senate as well.”

RELATED

Church
Liturgy at Athens Cathedral Opens Archons’ International Conference and Summit

ATHENS – An Archieratical Divine Liturgy and a memorial service honoring the 50th dark anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus at the Metropolis – the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Athens – marked the beginning of the 4th Archon International Conference on Religious Freedom of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Sunday, May 26.

Associations
Babylon AHEPA Chapter 416 Awards Scholarships & Supports St. Nicholas Church
Events
Going on in Greek-American Community

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese Killed in Building Collapse in Spain’s Mallorca Island

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police on Friday gave details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca.

After claiming it wasn't responsible for refugees on an overcrowded boat who drowned in an overcrowded fishing boat on June 14, 2023 because it was in international waters, Greece’s attempt to blame nine Egyptians sank when a Greek court said it had no jurisdiction.

Dear Stavroula, I have been married for two years and my wife is a wonderful person – loving and giving.

NEW YORK  — After 22 witnesses, including a porn actor, tabloid publisher and White House insiders, testimony is over at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.

ATHENS - Eye-watering prices for olive oil - 15 euros ($16.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.