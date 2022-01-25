Tannousis Calls for Plan to Combat Inflation and Provide Relief to Consumers

Politics

ALBANY, NY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R,C- Staten Island/Brooklyn) on January 24 released a statement on the Republican’s “Inflation Relief & Consumer Assistance Plan.”

Assemblyman Tannousis joined his Republican colleagues for a press conference in the state Capitol on January 24 to advocate for the Conference’s “Inflation Relief & Consumer Assistance Plan” (A.8481). The proposal would suspend state sales tax on many everyday items that New Yorkers rely upon that have become increasingly expensive due to inflation.

“The mismanagement and inconsistent fiscal policies enacted by liberals in Albany have had serious negative impacts on our families and communities,” said Tannousis. “New Yorkers are facing record levels of inflation and they’re paying for it at the gas pump and at the grocery store. The Inflation Relief & Consumer Assistance Plan attacks this reality head-on and will be a lifesaver to families in New York. I support this legislation and I hope we have the opportunity to pass it for the sake of New Yorkers across the state.”