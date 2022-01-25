Tannousis Calls for Plan to Combat Inflation and Provide Relief to Consumers

Culture
Exploring One’s Roots at the 2nd International Greek Ancestry Conference
If you are reading this today, you can thank your parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and previous ancestors for your existence.
Politics
A Broad and Deep Conversation with Arthur Synodinos, Australia’s Ambassador to the U.S.
A former senator, minister, cabinet secretary, chief of staff to Australian former PM John Howard for more than a decade, Arthur Synodinos is Australia’s ambassador to the United States since 2020.
General News
Anton “Tony” Mandros, Lived the American Dream, 87
Anton "Tony" Mandros, 87, of Portsmouth, RI, passed to his eternal reward on January 19.