Politics

NEW YORK – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C – Staten Island/Brooklyn) released the following statement on December 7: “After leading a bipartisan effort last month to denounce the cancellation of a 250-person school safety agent class, I’m happy that the Mayor’s Office has now changed course and is hiring additional school safety agents. Unfortunately, the number is still lower than the original 250-person class. A recent stabbing incident at Edward Murrow High School demonstrates that violent incidents continue to take place in our public schools. Our children’s safety cannot be compromised.”