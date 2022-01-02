x

January 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Food

Tangerines for a Good Start to the New Year

January 2, 2022
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
Tabgerines. (Photo by Hoyoung Cho via unsplash)

Traditions in Greece are often blended with religious practices and customs from many countries. This is not always a ‘bad thing’. Just like nature evolves, our traditions can ‘take a turn’ also, towards to something new, in an evolved globalized civilization.

‘Kalanda’ are a Greek custom for the first day of the New Year. Little kids go from one home to another and sing a specific song that is dedicated to St. Basil. The kalanda seem to derive from ancient Greece. The god Dionysos/Vakhos, son of Zeus, the god of celebration, feast and, wine inspired Dionysian feasts, with children singing for a good year as they held twigs of olive tree and some sheep’s fur, symbolizing ‘fertility and health.’ This custom gradually and steadily transformed into modern Greek-Christian folklore.

Housewives wait the young children with anticipation and joy, to hear their goodwishes and sweet kalanda. The children were given special treats in the old days, reflecting the culture in each area of Greece… or what was available. In Crete, housewives gave some olive oil. In the Peloponnese, tangerines. Rarely, the children received a coin. Nowadays, in the century of ‘abundance’, the treat is not the point. Children usually have everything they would desire in their homes – but they continue this sweet custom, and they continue to express surprise over what you put in their basket. For me, tangerines are the number one treat!

Tangerines or mandarins pack a great amount vitamin C into a large amount of water (85%). In cold environments, vitamin C is ideal of avoiding colds or other illness. Also, the water helps their sweet voices to remain sweet! Natural sugars keep their sugar level OK, so maybe, they will avoid overeating the other sweets! Folate, carotene, potassium, and vitamin A also are there in high levels! So, they are high in antioxidants and protect bodies from the damaging effects of oxidative stress. They are actually good immunity boosters, helping T cells’ function and development. Also, some studies support that vitamin C and nobiletin (a substance in mandarins), help with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. They support brain health, but also protect from heart attack and stroke.

For all ages, tangerines are the best sweet treat – they are rejuvenating, for a good start in the New Year!

 

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

 

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

 

 

RELATED

Travel
Wave of Canceled Flights from Omicron Closes Out 2021

More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year's holiday weekend.

Travel
Party-Goers Urged Not to Travel Across UK as Omicron Surges
Tourism
Nevada Casinos Go Record 9 Months with $1B in House Winnings

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

The Person of the Year for 2021, which is about to expire and becomes history in the perpetual twirling of time, is His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew because he completed thirty years of sacred and fruitful Patriarchy – the longest in recent centuries.

Economy

ATHENS – Greece's workers in a range of categories will be subsidized by the state again for work lost because of additional COVID-19 health restrictions, to the tune of 534 euros ($605) for January, 2022.

VIDEO

Tributes from fellow actors and comedians poured in on social media Friday in reaction to the death of Betty White.

United States

General News

Video

Fire Ravages Cape Town Seat of South Africa’s Parliament

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Firefighters battled a major blaze at South Africa's Parliament complex on Sunday that sent a dark plume of smoke and flames into the air above the center of Cape Town and caused some ceilings of the building that houses the national legislature to collapse.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings