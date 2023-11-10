Tällberg Foundation Launches Mentorship Program for Leaders Worldwide

Society

ATHENS – A Ghanian chef, a Swiss health economist, a Honduran documentarian, and an Azerbaijani social entrepreneur will be among the participants in the first cohort of the brand-new Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders (TLML) initiative.

TLML, for which the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) provides lead support, builds on previous efforts to lift up emerging leaders from around the world as part of the Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize.

“Around the world, rising leaders like these show tremendous potential for effectively addressing the problems humanity faces, and we can only imagine what they’ll achieve with even greater collaboration and support on their leadership journey,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. “Connecting them with established leaders will multiply their impact and help inject much-needed energy and imagination into the global conversation.”

Source: SNF