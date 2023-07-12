Tällberg Foundation Convenes Global Leadership Award Alumni in Athens

Society

ATHENS – Aiming to spark new ideas for addressing the major challenges of our time, from climate change to mass migration to destabilizing advances in artificial intelligence—and more importantly to catalyze action on them—the Tällberg Foundation recently brought together dozens of leaders from 20 countries at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens.

The event, Leadership in a World Disrupted, marked the first time the Tallberg Foundation assembled its network of leaders, who are past winners of the Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership prize and members of the Prize jury, all in one place. In addition to ongoing support for the Prize and the Tällberg Foundation, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) supported this convening.

The Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize seeks to lift up leaders from around the world whose work is innovative, courageous, and seeding positive global change. Among others, the 2022 winners included people working in Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Greece to champion educational access for migrants, sustainable mushroom farming, and inclusive soccer play.

The event took place immediately following SNF Nostos 2023, which focused on another of the major challenges of our time: our mental health.

Source: SNF