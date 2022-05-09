Tällberg Ηosted a Convening in the Village of Vamvakou

Culture

ATHENS – The Tällberg Foundation hosted a three-day workshop in Vamvakou, the Greek mountain village where the Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s (SNF) founder had his roots and where SNF has supported a major effort to bring new life to a rural community recently in decline.

In addition to bringing together two key SNF partners who are collaborating from opposite sides of the European continent, the event drew participants from 20 countries across a wide range of fields.

The workshop, entitled The Great Reset, seeked to reflect on a turbulent few years and imagine new solutions that bring about more positive outcomes.

At the opening of the workshop, Senior Advisor to the SNF Board of Directors Vassilis Kaskarelis delivered a speech on behalf of the Board and SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. Read his full remarks.

On the choice of setting for the event, Tällberg chairman Alan Stoga commented, “We will convene in Vamvakou not only because the village now has world-class meeting facilities to complement its spectacular natural setting, but also because it is the perfect metaphor for the kind of renewal and re-thinking that is needed now. What SNF is helping Vamvakou Revival do is exactly the kind of creative approach to problem solving that ought to be applied across the range of human endeavor,” said Tällberg chairman Alan Stoga.

“It’s a great honor that the Tällberg Foundation chose Vamvakou for their workshop on ‘The Great Reset,’” said Haris Vasilakos, cofounder of Vamvakou Revival. “Our partnership with SNF gives us the opportunity to expand our network and explore collaborations. Vamvakou is an ideal place for self-reflection and inspiration, and we are thrilled this important event will take place in our beloved village, where people all over the world will exchange ideas and explore answers about what’s next for humanity.”

