Talks On, Turkish-Cypriot Side Resumes Building Road Near UN Buffer

FILE - A United Nations sign and barrels on the side of a road inside the UN buffer zone at the village of Pyla in Larnaca district of the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – After stopping following a flare-up with United Nations peacekeepers, the Turkish-Cypriot side of the divided island is again building a road near the buffer zone to reach a village, as negotiations are taking place at the same time.

The news site Al-Monitor said that talks between UN and Turkish-Cypriot self-declared officials on the occupied side that no country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes were making progress, no details given.

Negotiations are trying to find a compromise over the road that’s designed to connect the village of Arsos on the Turkish-Cypriot side with the multi-ethnic village of Pyla, inside the zone patrolled by the UN.

Turkish-Cypriot forces, including some military, attacked peacekeepers who tried to stop the construction, an act deplored by the UN which nevertheless is allowing the work to go on during talks.

Two unnamed sources told Al-Monitor that sticking points include control of the road and the checkpoints that would be established there as most of the road would be inside the No-Go dividing line with the Greek-Cypriot side.

https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2023/09/un-turkish-cypriots-make-progress-cyprus-disputed-pyla-road-project

Mayor Bulent Bebek, whose municipality oversees services for Turkish Cypriots in Pyla, confirmed to Al-Monitor that paving the 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) road had resumed but only in the Turkish-controlled area.

Aleem Siddique, spokesperson for the UNFICYP peacekeeping mission, told the news site that Colin Stewart, head of the UN mission on Cyprus, is trying find a solution acceptable to both sides.

The Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union said the project is politically driven by the Turkish-Cypriot side to bolster its demands to be recognized and end isolation brought by 1974 Turkish invasions.

Turkish-Cypriots and Turkey said the road is planned to cut the travel time between Pyla and the Turkish-Cypriot side. “People who would like to travel between Pyla and our side currently have to pass through the British-controlled military zone of Dhekelia,” Bebek told Al-Monitor. “This road will reduce the nearly one-hour journey to some 10 minutes.”