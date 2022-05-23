Talks? British Museum Won’t Give Up Parthenon Marbles

Politics

LONDON – The British Museum has no intention of returning the stolen Parthenon Marbles it has kept for 200 years, dismissing a report by the United Nations cultural arm UNESCO that said Greece and the United Kingdom would discuss.

“The Parthenon Sculptures in London play a vital role in demonstrating the significance of ancient Athens within the context of the ancient civilizations that shaped it – Egypt and Assyria – and later cultures that were inspired by it,” the museum’s Deputy Director, Jonathan Williams, wrote in a letter to The Daily Telegraph.

“No new talks have taken place. We believe that extending public access is the real issue at hand. The remaining sculptures are fragments – only 50% survive. There will never be a magical moment when all of the sculptures are reunited,” Williams added.