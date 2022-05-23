x

May 23, 2022

Talks? British Museum Won’t Give Up Parthenon Marbles

May 23, 2022
By The National Herald
The Parthenon Marbles, at the British Museum.
The Parthenon Marbles, at the British Museum. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Marcos Houzouris)

LONDON – The British Museum has no intention of returning the stolen Parthenon Marbles it has kept for 200 years, dismissing a report by the United Nations cultural arm UNESCO that said Greece and the United Kingdom would discuss.

“The Parthenon Sculptures in London play a vital role in demonstrating the significance of ancient Athens within the context of the ancient civilizations that shaped it – Egypt and Assyria – and later cultures that were inspired by it,” the museum’s Deputy Director, Jonathan Williams, wrote in a letter to The Daily Telegraph.

“No new talks have taken place. We believe that extending public access is the real issue at hand. The remaining sculptures are fragments – only 50% survive. There will never be a magical moment when all of the sculptures are reunited,” Williams added.

