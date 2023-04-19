Talking Nice to Greece, Turkey Getting Unmanned Subs from UK

Politics

ANKARA – During a cessation of provocations against Greece, Turkey said it wants diplomacy to settle disputes over the seas and sovereignty but is going ahead with building up its arsenal in deals with the United Kingdom, including for unmanned submarines.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a TV interview that the UK – a member of NATO along with Turkey and Greece – “is ready to collaborate with the Turkish side on the matter of submarine construction.”

“Technologies are constantly developing, being updated. It’s like a sport, striving for new milestones,” he added, according to the same reports, which come three months after a Turkish defense firm, STM, said it’s working on developing unmanned subs too.

The news comes a week after Turkey launched the TCG Anadolu, its first amphibious assault ship, aiming to extend its drone capabilities from land-based to naval operations.

Turkey has accelerated its defense spending to counter Greece building an arsenal, buying French-made Rafale fighter jets and French and American warships and making a mutual defense pact with France.

In January, Turkey had talks with the UK over the possible package sale of more weapons including fighter jets, transport planes, engines and frigates, said Middle East Eye, which could be used against Greece in a conflict.

That came when Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar visited London and met Britain’s defense chief Ben Wallace, the report said, and after Turkey made a deal to buy submarines from Germany – which also sold them to Greece.

Sources not named told the news site that Akar and Wallace explored the possibility of Turkey buying Eurofighter jets, C-130J transport planes and Type 23 frigates, as well as engines for Turkey’s outdated M60 battle tanks. The estimated value of such a deal is well over $10 billion, the sources said, Erdogan on a defense spending spree during record inflation and as he faces a challenge in May 21 elections.

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson told Middle East Eye: “The Defence Secretary met with his Turkish counterpart to discuss strengthening defence ties between the two countries. They spoke on a range of topics including procurement, with progress made in a number of areas.”

At the same time, STM CEO Ozgur Guleryuz told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency discussed the STM500 mini-submarine project to provide Turkey and other countries with the unmanned underwater vessels, said Naval News.

“Although the detailed design is nearing completion, production of the pressure has already begun in June 2022. Our efforts continue intesively,” to make Turkey’s first first indigenous submarine.