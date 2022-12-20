x

December 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

WORLD

Taliban Say Women Banned from Universities in Afghanistan

December 20, 2022
By Associated Press
Afghanistan Women
FILE- Afghan girls attend a religious school, which remained open since the last year's Taliban takeover, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

KABUL — Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women’s and minority rights, the Taliban have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, tells private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

Hashmi also tweeted the letter from his account and confirmed its contents in a message to The Associated Press.

The university ban comes weeks after Afghan girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country last year.

RELATED

WORLD
Germany Returns Nigerian Bronzes, Notes its ‘Dark Past’

ABUJA — Germany returned 20 historic bronze sculptures to Nigeria as part of efforts to address its “dark colonial past,” the German foreign minister said Tuesday.

WORLD
Peru Congress to Reconsider Early Election, Unrest Continues
WORLD
Wartime Ukraine Erasing Russian Past from Public Spaces

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Central Park Gate Honors Wrongly Imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5’

NEW YORK — At a small patch of Central Park flanking New York's Harlem neighborhood, scores came Monday to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly accused and convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger.

WASHINGTON — In a major boost for President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY BEACHFRONT DETACHED HOUSE for sale on the coast of SKALA KEFALONIA.

ATHENS - ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be a speaker at the event organized by the Ministry of Tourism, with the theme '2022 - Greek Tourism's Great Return.

UNIQUE BEACHFRONT PROPERTY For sale on the beautiful beach of SKALA, KEFALONIA.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.